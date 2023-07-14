XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed the most recent trading day at $14.02, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 21.14% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 21.64% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.23%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.41 per share and revenue of $4.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.4% and +7.99%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% lower. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.