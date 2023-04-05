XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed the most recent trading day at $10.04, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 18.19% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.32, down 14.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.16 per share and revenue of $5.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.88% and +26.01%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.11% higher. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV)

