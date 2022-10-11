XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $9.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 41.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 20.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of -$3.98 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1374.07%.

XPEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.90 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -353.49% and +47.66%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.96% lower. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

