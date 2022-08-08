XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $23.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 27.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 15.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 23, 2022. In that report, analysts expect XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$2.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1142.86%.

XPEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.69 per share and revenue of $5.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -329.07% and +77.96%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.56% higher within the past month. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

