XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $22.64, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.26% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 17.37% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 9.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 23, 2022.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.30 per share and revenue of $6.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of -51.16% and +86.5%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.