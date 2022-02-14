XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed the most recent trading day at $37.01, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 25% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 16.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

