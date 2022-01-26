XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $37.30, marking a -1.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.26% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 11.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.82% lower within the past month. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

