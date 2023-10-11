XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) ended the recent trading session at $17.01, demonstrating a +0.41% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.71%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 9.17% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.72, reflecting a 100% decrease from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.69 per share and a revenue of $4.14 billion, signifying shifts of -18.18% and +3.75%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.15% downward. Right now, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

