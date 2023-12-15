XPeng Inc - (XPNGF) Price Target Increased by 101.42% to 9.82

The average one-year price target for XPeng Inc - (OTCM:XPNGF) has been revised to 9.82 / share. This is an increase of 101.42% from the prior estimate of 4.88 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.14 to a high of 15.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.37% from the latest reported closing price of 7.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPeng Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPNGF is 0.04%, an increase of 66.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.80% to 251K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 23.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 126.69% over the last quarter.

JHEM - John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF holds 69K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 120.54% over the last quarter.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 35K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 17.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 76.10% over the last quarter.

JAJBX - Emerging Markets Value Trust Series I holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 67.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 265.00% over the last quarter.

JSFBX - John Hancock Seaport Long holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 62.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 561.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.