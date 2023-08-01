XPeng Inc - (XPNGF) Price Target Decreased by 36.15% to 4.88

The average one-year price target for XPeng Inc - (OTCM:XPNGF) has been revised to 4.88 / share. This is an decrease of 36.15% from the prior estimate of 7.64 dated February 8, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.96 to a high of 8.61 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.77% from the latest reported closing price of 6.75 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPeng Inc -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 300.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPNGF is 0.02%, an increase of 682.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,020.92% to 90K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
JHEM - John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF holds 73K shares.
JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 10K shares.
JAJBX - Emerging Markets Value Trust Series I holds 5K shares.
JSFBX - John Hancock Seaport Long holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 98.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPNGF by 54.64% over the last quarter.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
