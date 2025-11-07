XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) ended the recent trading session at $22.42, demonstrating a -6.15% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 2.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 17, 2025. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.87 billion, showing a 99.47% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.22 per share and a revenue of $11.17 billion, signifying shifts of +73.81% and +96.98%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 20.18% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, placing it within the bottom 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XPEV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

