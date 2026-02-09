XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest close session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) was down 1.02% at $17.54. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.9%.

The stock of company has fallen by 11.49% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.32 billion, up 50.52% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.23 per share and a revenue of $10.99 billion, representing changes of +72.62% and +93.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 109.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.37.

One should further note that XPEV currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.31.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

