XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Moves -3.27%: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed the most recent trading day at $19.20, moving -3.27% from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.31%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 2.69% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 0.34%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.28 per share and revenue of $11.44 billion, indicating changes of +66.67% and +101.84%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

