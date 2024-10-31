XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed the latest trading day at $11.23, indicating a -1.06% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 1.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.01%.

The upcoming earnings release of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 19, 2024.

XPEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.96 per share and revenue of $5.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.86% and +19.85%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.32% lower. At present, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

