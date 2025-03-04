XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $20.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 29.06% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 15.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 18, 2025.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.89% higher within the past month. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

