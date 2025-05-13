XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $20.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.61%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0.19% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 20.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 21, 2025.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $10.9 billion, indicating changes of +65.48% and +92.21%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, positioning it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

