XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $17.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 1.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.85%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.28 per share and a revenue of $11.44 billion, demonstrating changes of +66.67% and +101.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for XPeng Inc Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.