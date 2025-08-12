XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $20.08, marking a -6.08% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.39%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 21.2% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.34%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The upcoming earnings release of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 19, 2025.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $11.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +71.43% and +102.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.1% higher. Currently, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XPEV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

