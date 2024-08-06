XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) standing at $7.22, reflecting a -1.37% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.03%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.75% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 17.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.74%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 20, 2024.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.91 per share and revenue of $6.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45.83% and +47.22%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.86% higher. Right now, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.