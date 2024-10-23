XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $11.16, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 8.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.96 per share and revenue of $5.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +42.86% and +19.85%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.32% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

