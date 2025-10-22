XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) ended the recent trading session at $21.24, demonstrating a -1.12% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.

The stock of company has risen by 1.37% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.08% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.87 billion, indicating a 99.47% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $11.17 billion, indicating changes of +73.81% and +96.98%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.18% higher. As of now, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

