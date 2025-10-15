XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) was up +1.64% at $21.64. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.66%.

The company's stock has dropped by 0.75% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The upcoming earnings release of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.87 billion, up 99.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.27 per share and a revenue of $11.56 billion, demonstrating changes of +67.86% and +103.95%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for XPeng Inc Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, finds itself in the bottom 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XPEV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

