XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $22.79, marking a +2.43% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

The stock of company has risen by 1.55% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 12.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.72%.

The upcoming earnings release of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.27 per share and a revenue of $11.56 billion, signifying shifts of +67.86% and +103.95%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 212, this industry ranks in the bottom 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.