XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed the most recent trading day at $6.94, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.21%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 18.08% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 13.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

The upcoming earnings release of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 20, 2024.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.91 per share and a revenue of $6.32 billion, representing changes of +45.83% and +47.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.36% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

