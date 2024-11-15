XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) ended the recent trading session at $12.74, demonstrating a +0.87% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.24%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 23.58% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 20.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 19, 2024.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1 per share and a revenue of $5.46 billion, signifying shifts of +40.48% and +27.18%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.8% decrease. Right now, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

