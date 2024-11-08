XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed the latest trading day at $14.49, indicating a +1.9% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 12.32% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 11.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 19, 2024.

XPEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.96 per share and revenue of $5.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.86% and +20.08%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.32% lower within the past month. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 179, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

