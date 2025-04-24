XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) ended the recent trading session at $20.80, demonstrating a +1.61% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.21% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.29 per share and a revenue of $10.9 billion, representing changes of +65.48% and +92.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.