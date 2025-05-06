XPeng Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call for May 21, 2025

XPeng Inc. to announce Q1 2025 results and hostearnings callon May 21, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

XPeng Inc., a prominent smart electric vehicle company based in China, has announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 21, 2025, before U.S. markets open. Anearnings callis scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on the same day, with participants able to join via a pre-registration link. The conference call will be accessible through a live and archived webcast on XPeng's investor relations website. Following the call, a replay will be available for a limited time. XPeng is dedicated to advancing smart EV technology and enhancing mobility experiences, producing vehicles primarily at its facilities in Guangdong province.

Announcement of first quarter 2025earnings calldemonstrates transparency and commitment to shareholder communications.

Live and archived webcast availability allows investors and stakeholders to access important financial information easily.

Company highlights its expertise in developing in-house technology, positioning itself as a leader in the competitive Smart EV market.

Upcomingearnings callmay indicate challenges as the company is publicly sharing its financial results, which could highlight revenue or profitability issues.



The date of theearnings callis relatively far in the future, suggesting a delay in reporting and potentially raising concerns about transparency or underlying issues.



The reliance on international telecommunication numbers for accessing the call may exclude local stakeholders, which can lead to perceptions of alienation among certain investor groups.

When is XPeng's first quarter 2025earnings call

XPeng'searnings callis scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on May 21, 2025.

How can I participate in the XPengearnings call

Participants can join the call by completing the pre-registration via the provided link and dialing in 5 minutes early.

Where can I find the earnings report for Q1 2025?

The earnings report will be available on XPeng's investor relations website before the U.S. market opens on May 21, 2025.

Will there be a replay of theearnings call

Yes, a replay of the call will be accessible one hour after the conclusion until May 28, 2025.

What is XPeng's core mission?

XPeng aims to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, enhancing the mobility experience for technology-savvy consumers.

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on May 21, 2025 -







GUANGZHOU, China, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, before the open of U.S. markets.





The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 21, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 21, 2025).





For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.









Event Title:





XPENG First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call









Pre-registration link:







https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046952-wjyvsh.html























Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



http://ir.xiaopeng.com



.





A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until May 28, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:









United States:





+1-855-883-1031









International:





+61-7-3107-6325









Hong Kong, China:





800-930-639









China Mainland:





400-120-9216









Replay PIN:





10046952























About XPENG







XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit



https://www.xpeng.com/



.





For Investor Enquiries:





IR Department





XPeng Inc.





E-mail: ir@xiaopeng.com





Jenny Cai





Piacente Financial Communications





Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail: xpeng@tpg-ir.com





For Media Enquiries:





PR Department





XPeng Inc.





E-mail: pr@xiaopeng.com





Source: XPeng Inc.



