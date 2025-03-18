XPeng Inc. Reports Significant Revenue Growth and Improved Margins in Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

XPeng Inc. reported significant revenue growth and improved margins in Q4 and fiscal year 2024, alongside increased vehicle deliveries.

Quiver AI Summary

XPeng Inc. reported significant financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a strong increase in vehicle deliveries and revenues. In Q4, total revenues reached RMB16.11 billion, a 59.4% rise from the previous quarter and a 23.4% increase year-over-year, largely driven by a 52.1% jump in vehicle deliveries totaling 91,507. The company's gross margin improved to 14.4%, up 8.2 percentage points from the previous year, and vehicle margin also rose to 10.0%. For the full year, XPeng delivered 190,068 vehicles, resulting in total revenues of RMB40.87 billion, up 33.2% from 2023. Net loss for Q4 was slightly reduced to RMB1.33 billion compared to the same period in 2023, while full-year net loss decreased to RMB5.79 billion from RMB10.38 billion in the prior year. Looking ahead, XPeng expects vehicle deliveries of 91,000 to 93,000 in Q1 2025, with revenues projected between RMB15.0 billion and RMB15.7 billion.

Potential Positives

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB16.11 billion, representing a significant increase of 59.4% quarter-over-quarter.

Full year vehicle deliveries reached 190,068, a 34.2% increase year-over-year, indicating strong market demand.

Quarterly gross margin improved to 14.4%, an increase of 8.2 percentage points over the same period of 2023, showcasing enhanced profitability.

XPENG is positioned for future growth with plans to launch more attractive products and maintain investments in R&D to enhance profitability and cash flow in 2025.

Potential Negatives

Net loss of RMB1.33 billion for Q4 2024, showing the company continues to operate at a loss despite significant revenue growth.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased from RMB45.70 billion in 2023 to RMB41.96 billion in 2024, indicating a potential liquidity issue.

Research and development expenses increased by 53.4% year-over-year, which could raise concerns about the sustainability of such high investment levels, especially in relation to current losses.

FAQ

What were XPeng's total revenues for Q4 2024?

XPeng's total revenues for Q4 2024 were RMB16.11 billion (US$2.21 billion), a 23.4% increase from the previous year.

How much did XPeng's vehicle deliveries increase in 2024?

XPeng's full-year vehicle deliveries reached 190,068, reflecting a 34.2% increase year-over-year.

What is XPeng's vehicle gross margin for Q4 2024?

The vehicle gross margin for XPeng in Q4 2024 was 10.0%, an increase of 5.9 percentage points year-over-year.

What are XPeng's expectations for vehicle deliveries in Q1 2025?

XPeng expects vehicle deliveries to be between 91,000 and 93,000 in Q1 2025, a year-over-year increase of approximately 317.0% to 326.2%.

What led to XPeng's revenue growth in 2024?

The revenue growth in 2024 was primarily driven by higher vehicle deliveries and increased revenues from technical R&D services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

GUANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (



“XPENG”



or the



“Company,”



NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (



“Smart EV”



) company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.









Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



















2024Q4









2024Q3









2024Q2









2024Q1









2023Q4









2023Q3













































Total deliveries







91,507





46,533





30,207





21,821





60,158





40,008













































Total deliveries of vehicles



were 91,507 for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 52.1% from 60,158 in the corresponding period of 2023.











were 91,507 for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 52.1% from 60,158 in the corresponding period of 2023.





XPENG’s physical sales network



had a total of 690 stores, covering 226 cities as of December 31, 2024.











had a total of 690 stores, covering 226 cities as of December 31, 2024.





XPENG self-operated charging station network



reached 1,920 stations, including 928 XPENG S4 and S5 ultra-fast charging stations as of December 31, 2024.











reached 1,920 stations, including 928 XPENG S4 and S5 ultra-fast charging stations as of December 31, 2024.





Total revenues



were RMB16.11 billion (US$2.21 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 23.4% from the same period of 2023, and an increase of 59.4% from the third quarter of 2024.











were RMB16.11 billion (US$2.21 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 23.4% from the same period of 2023, and an increase of 59.4% from the third quarter of 2024.





Revenues from vehicle sales



were RMB14.67 billion (US$2.01 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 20.0% from the same period of 2023, and an increase of 66.8% from the third quarter of 2024.











were RMB14.67 billion (US$2.01 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 20.0% from the same period of 2023, and an increase of 66.8% from the third quarter of 2024.





Gross margin



was 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 6.2% for the same period of 2023 and 15.3% for the third quarter of 2024.











was 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 6.2% for the same period of 2023 and 15.3% for the third quarter of 2024.





Vehicle margin



, which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 4.1% for the same period of 2023 and 8.6% for the third quarter of 2024.











, which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 4.1% for the same period of 2023 and 8.6% for the third quarter of 2024.





Net loss



was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration,



non-GAAP net loss



was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.











was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.





Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG



was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration,



non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG



was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.











was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.





Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS)



were both RMB1.40 (US$0.19) and



basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share



were both RMB0.70 (US$0.10) for the fourth quarter of 2024. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.











were both RMB1.40 (US$0.19) and were both RMB0.70 (US$0.10) for the fourth quarter of 2024. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.





Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS



were both RMB1.47 (US$0.20) and



non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share



were both RMB0.73 (US$0.10) for the fourth quarter of 2024.











were both RMB1.47 (US$0.20) and were both RMB0.73 (US$0.10) for the fourth quarter of 2024.





Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits



were RMB41.96 billion (US$5.75 billion) as of December 31, 2024, compared with RMB45.70 billion as of December 31, 2023 and RMB35.75 billion as of September 30, 2024. Time deposits include restricted short-term deposits, short-term deposits, restricted long-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of long-term deposits.















Key Financial Results









(in RMB billions, except for percentage)















For the Three Months Ended









% Change







i



















December 31,









September 30,









December 31,





















2024









2024









2023









YoY









QoQ







































Vehicle sales





14.67





8.80





12.23





20.0%





66.8%









Vehicle margin





10.0%





8.6%





4.1%





5.9pts





1.4pts









Total revenues





16.11





10.10





13.05





23.4%





59.4%









Gross profit





2.32





1.54





0.81





187.2%





50.8%









Gross margin





14.4%





15.3%





6.2%





8.2pts





-0.9pts









Net loss





1.33





1.81





1.35





-1.3%





-26.4%









Non-GAAP net loss





1.39





1.53





1.77





-21.5%





-9.2%









Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders





1.33





1.81





1.35





-1.3%





-26.4%









Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders





1.39





1.53





1.77





-21.5%





-9.2%









Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders





0.90





2.09





1.57





-42.9%





-57.2%











Management Commentary









“In the fourth quarter of 2024, we achieved a series of notable results that reflect holistic upgrade in our capabilities to grow scale. We are well-positioned to significantly expand our market share in the Smart EV industry both in China and globally,” said Mr. Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. “I believe that AI will accelerate the development of L3 and L4 autonomous driving in the automotive sector. We are committed to building XPENG into an AI-empowered global automotive company and a smart technology brand beloved by users worldwide.”





“With deliveries hitting new highs and ongoing progress in technology-driven cost reductions, our vehicle gross margin further improved to 10%, marking six consecutive quarters of improvement. The company’s overall gross margin remains stable at the mid-teens level,” added Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG. “In 2025, with the launch of more attractive new products, we are confident in maintaining our investment in R&D while continuing to enhance profitability and free cash flow.”









Recent Developments











Deliveries





in





January and February





2025









Total deliveries were 30,350 vehicles in January 2025.











Total deliveries were 30,350 vehicles in January 2025.



Total deliveries were 30,453 vehicles in February 2025.











Total deliveries were 30,453 vehicles in February 2025.



As of February 28, 2025, year-to-date total deliveries were 60,803 vehicles.













XPENG and Volkswagen Group China to Jointly Build One of the Largest Super-Fast Charging Networks in China







On January 6, 2025, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group China announced the entry of a memorandum of understanding (“



MOU



”) for strategic collaboration on super-fast charging networks in China. Under the MOU, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group China will jointly build one of the largest super-fast charging networks in China.









Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024











Total revenues



were RMB16.11 billion (US$2.21 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 23.4% from RMB13.05 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 59.4% from RMB10.10 billion for the third quarter of 2024.







Revenues from vehicle sales



were RMB14.67 billion (US$2.01 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 20.0% from RMB12.23 billion for the same period of 2023, and an increase of 66.8% from RMB8.80 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly attributable to higher deliveries.







Revenues from services and others



were RMB1.43 billion (US$0.20 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 74.4% from RMB0.82 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 9.7% from RMB1.31 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increased revenue from technical research and development services (“



technical R&D services



”) related to the platform and software strategic technical collaboration, as well as electrical/electronic architecture (“



EEA



”) technical collaboration with the Volkswagen Group. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly attributable to the increased revenue of maintenance services and auto financing services.







Cost of sales



was RMB13.78 billion (US$1.89 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 12.6% from RMB12.24 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 61.0% from RMB8.56 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above.







Gross margin



was 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 6.2% for the same period of 2023 and 15.3% for the third quarter of 2024.







Vehicle margin



was 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 4.1% for the same period of 2023 and 8.6% for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the cost reduction.







Services and others margin



was 59.6% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 38.2% for the same period of 2023 and 60.1% for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher gross margin from the aforementioned revenue from technical R&D services.







Research and development expenses



were RMB2.01 billion (US$0.27 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 53.4% from RMB1.31 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 22.9% from RMB1.63 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to higher expenses related to the development of new vehicle models as the Company expanded its product portfolio to support future growth.







Selling, general and administrative expenses



were RMB2.28 billion (US$0.31 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 17.5% from RMB1.94 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 39.3% from RMB1.63 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the higher commission to the franchised stores driven by higher sales volume.







Other income, net



was RMB0.20 billion (US$0.03 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 44.3% from RMB0.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 392.2% from RMB0.04 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease and quarter-over-quarter increase were primarily due to the fluctuation in government subsidies.







Fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration



was gain of RMB0.20 billion (US$0.03 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with gain of RMB0.03 billion for the same period of 2023 and loss of RMB0.16 billion for the third quarter of 2024. This non-cash gain (loss) resulted from the fair value change of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of DiDi Global Inc. (“



DiDi



”)’s smart auto business.







Loss from operations



was RMB1.56 billion (US$0.21 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.05 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.85 billion for the third quarter of 2024.







Non-GAAP loss from operations



, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.62 billion (US$0.22 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.92 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.57 billion for the third quarter of 2024.







Net loss



was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024.







Non-GAAP net loss



, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.







Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG



was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024.







Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG



, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.







Basic and diluted net loss per ADS



were both RMB1.40 (US$0.19) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.51 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB1.91 for the third quarter of 2024.







Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS



were both RMB1.47 (US$0.20) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.98 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB1.62 for the third quarter of 2024.









Balance Sheets









As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits of RMB41.96 billion (US$5.75 billion), compared with RMB45.70 billion as of December 31, 2023 and RMB35.75 billion as of September 30, 2024.









Unaudited Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024











Total revenues



were RMB40.87 billion (US$5.60 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 33.2% from RMB30.68 billion for the prior year.







Revenues from vehicle sales



were RMB35.83 billion (US$4.91 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 27.9% from RMB28.01 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to higher deliveries.







Revenues from services and others



were RMB5.04 billion (US$0.69 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 89.0% from RMB2.67 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increased revenue from technical R&D services related to the platform and software strategic technical collaboration, as well as EEA technical collaboration with the Volkswagen Group.







Cost of sales



was RMB35.02 billion (US$4.80 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 15.9% from RMB30.22 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above.







Gross margin



was 14.3% for fiscal year of 2024, compared with 1.5% for the prior year.







Vehicle margin



was 8.3% for fiscal year of 2024, compared with negative 1.6% for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the cost reduction.







Services and others margin



was 57.2% for fiscal year of 2024, compared with 33.7% for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher gross margin from the aforementioned revenue from technical R&D services.







Research and development expenses



were RMB6.46 billion (US$0.88 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 22.4% from RMB5.28 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to higher expenses related to the development of new vehicle models as the Company expanded its product portfolio to support future growth.







Selling, general and administrative expenses



were RMB6.87 billion (US$0.94 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 4.8% from RMB6.56 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher commission to the franchised stores driven by higher sales volume and higher marketing, promotional and advertising expenses to support vehicle sales.







Other income, net



was RMB0.59 billion (US$0.08 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 26.6% from RMB0.47 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the increase in government subsidies.







Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration



was gain of RMB0.23 billion (US$0.03 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with gain of RMB0.03 billion for the prior year. This non-cash gain resulted from the fair value change of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of DiDi’s smart auto business.







Loss from operations



was RMB6.66 billion (US$0.91 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.89 billion for the prior year.







Non-GAAP loss from operations



, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB6.42 billion (US$0.88 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.37 billion for the prior year.







Net loss



was RMB5.79 billion (US$0.79 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.38 billion for the prior year.







Non-GAAP net loss



, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value loss on derivative liability and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB5.55 billion (US$0.76 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB9.44 billion for the prior year.







Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG



was RMB5.79 billion (US$0.79 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.38 billion for the prior year.







Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG



, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value loss on derivative liability and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB5.55 billion (US$0.76 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB9.44 billion for the prior year.







Basic and diluted net loss per ADS



were both RMB6.12 (US$0.84) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB11.92 for the prior year.







Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS



were both RMB5.87 (US$0.80) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.85 for the prior year.









Business Outlook









For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects:









Deliveries





of





vehicles



to be between 91,000 and 93,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 317.0% to 326.2%.











to be between 91,000 and 93,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 317.0% to 326.2%.





Total





revenues



to be between RMB15.0 billion and RMB15.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 129.1% to 139.8%.











The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.









Conference Call









The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 18, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 18, 2025).





For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.









Event Title:





XPENG Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call









Pre-registration link:







https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10044942-kinyg.html























Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at





http://ir.xiaopeng.com





.





A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until March 25, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:









United States:





+1-855-883-1031









International:





+61-7-3107-6325









Hong Kong, China:





800-930-639









Mainland China:





400-120-9216









Replay Access Code:





10044942























About





XPENG







XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.







Use





of





Non-GAAP





Financial





Measures







The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic loss per weighted average number of ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic loss per ADS, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.





For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results” set forth in this announcement.







Exchange





Rate





Information







This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG’s goal and strategies; XPENG’s expansion plans; XPENG’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPENG’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For





Investor





Enquiries







IR Department





XPeng Inc.





E-mail:



ir@xiaopeng.com







Jenny Cai





Piacente Financial Communications





Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



xpeng@tpg-ir.com









For Media Enquiries







PR Department





XPeng Inc.





E-mail:



pr@xiaopeng.com







XPENG





INC.









UNAUDITED





CONDENSED





CONSOLIDATED





BALANCE





SHEETS







(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



































As of December 31



















2023











2024













2024





















RMB















RMB

















US$















































ASSETS





































Current assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









21,127,163











18,586,274













2,546,309











Restricted cash









3,174,886











3,153,390













432,013











Short-term deposits









9,756,979











12,931,757













1,771,643











Restricted short-term deposits









-











110,699













15,166











Short-term investments









781,216











751,290













102,926











Long-term deposits, current portion









7,054,915











452,326













61,968











Accounts and notes receivable, net









2,716,216











2,449,629













335,598











Installment payment receivables, net, current portion









1,881,755











2,558,756













350,548











Inventory









5,526,212











5,562,922













762,117











Amounts due from related parties









12,948











43,714













5,989











Prepayments and other current assets









2,489,339











3,135,312













429,535













Total current assets











54,521,629











49,736,069













6,813,812













Non-current assets:



































Long-term deposits









3,035,426











4,489,036













614,995











Restricted long-term deposits









767,899











1,487,688













203,812











Property, plant and equipment, net









10,954,485











11,521,863













1,578,489











Right-of-use assets, net









1,455,865











1,261,663













172,847











Intangible assets, net









4,948,992











4,610,469













631,632











Land use rights, net









2,789,367











2,744,424













375,985











Installment payment receivables, net









3,027,795











4,448,416













609,430











Long-term investments









2,084,933











1,963,194













268,956











Other non-current assets









576,150











443,283













60,730













Total non-current assets











29,640,912











32,970,036













4,516,876













Total assets











84,162,541











82,706,105













11,330,688

























































XPENG





INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(CONTINUED)







(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



































As of December 31



















2023















2024

















2024

























RMB



















RMB





















US$



















































LIABILITIES





































Current liabilities



































Short-term borrowings









3,889,100















4,609,123

















631,447















Accounts and notes payable









22,210,431















23,080,481

















3,162,013















Amounts due to related parties









30,880















9,364

















1,283















Operating lease liabilities, current portion









365,999















324,496

















44,456















Finance lease liabilities, current portion









34,382















41,940

















5,746















Deferred revenue, current portion









630,997















1,275,716

















174,772















Long-term borrowings, current portion









1,363,835















1,858,613

















254,629















Accruals and other liabilities









7,580,195















8,650,636

















1,185,132















Income taxes payable









5,743















14,514

















1,988

















Total current liabilities











36,111,562















39,864,883

















5,461,466

















Non-current liabilities



































Long-term borrowings









5,650,782















5,664,518

















776,036















Operating lease liabilities









1,490,882















1,345,852

















184,381















Finance lease liabilities









777,697















777,697

















106,544















Deferred revenue









668,946















822,719

















112,712















Derivative liability









393,473















167,940

















23,008















Deferred tax liabilities









404,018















341,932

















46,844















Other non-current liabilities









2,336,654















2,445,776

















335,070

















Total non-current liabilities











11,722,452















11,566,434

















1,584,595

















Total liabilities











47,834,014















51,431,317

















7,046,061

















































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



































Class A Ordinary shares









103















104

















14















Class B Ordinary shares









21















21

















3















Additional paid-in capital









70,198,031















70,671,685

















9,681,981















Statutory and other reserves









60,035















95,019

















13,017















Accumulated deficit









(35,760,301





)











(41,585,549









)













(5,697,197









)











Accumulated other comprehensive income









1,830,638















2,093,508

















286,809

















Total shareholders' equity











36,328,527















31,274,788

















4,284,627

















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity











84,162,541















82,706,105

















11,330,688





































XPENG





INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS







(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



























Three Months Ended















December 31,













September 30,















December 31,

















December 31,



















2023













2024















2024

















2024





















RMB

















RMB



















RMB





















US$























































Revenues







































Vehicle sales





12,228,314













8,795,011















14,671,128

















2,009,936















Services and others





822,116













1,306,699















1,433,968

















196,453

















Total revenues







13,050,430













10,101,710















16,105,096

















2,206,389

















Cost of sales







































Vehicle sales





(11,732,955





)









(8,039,240





)











(13,200,594









)













(1,808,474









)











Services and others





(508,003





)









(521,022





)











(579,725









)













(79,422









)













Total cost of sales







(12,240,958





)









(8,560,262





)











(13,780,319









)













(1,887,896









)













Gross profit







809,472













1,541,448















2,324,777

















318,493

















Operating expenses







































Research and development expenses





(1,307,745





)









(1,633,071





)











(2,006,463









)













(274,884









)











Selling, general and administrative expenses





(1,936,503





)









(1,633,196





)











(2,275,400









)













(311,729









)













Total operating expenses







(3,244,248





)









(3,266,267





)











(4,281,863









)













(586,613









)











Other income, net





352,391













39,908















196,436

















26,912















Fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent





consideration





29,339













(162,185





)











204,637

















28,035

















Loss from operations







(2,053,046





)









(1,847,096





)











(1,556,013









)













(213,173









)











Interest income





342,780













318,021















301,177

















41,261















Interest expense





(73,225





)









(83,461





)











(94,001









)













(12,878









)











Fair value gain on derivative liability





561,415













-















-

















-















Investment (loss) gain on long-term investments





(185,318





)









(216,768





)











10,069

















1,379















Exchange gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions





46,362













47,565















(104,994









)













(14,384









)











Other non-operating income, net





27,364













6,444















94,093

















12,891

















Loss before income tax (expenses) benefit and share of results of





equity method investees







(1,333,668





)









(1,775,295





)











(1,349,669









)













(184,904









)











Income tax (expenses) benefit





(21,754





)









(7,025





)











44,092

















6,041















Share of results of equity method investees





7,807













(25,400





)











(24,396









)













(3,342









)













Net loss







(1,347,615





)









(1,807,720





)











(1,329,973









)













(182,205









)













Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.







(1,347,615





)









(1,807,720





)











(1,329,973









)













(182,205









)

































XPENG





INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)







(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



























Three Months Ended















December 31,













September 30,















December 31,

















December 31,



















2023













2024















2024

















2024





















RMB

















RMB



















RMB





















US$























































Net loss







(1,347,615





)









(1,807,720





)











(1,329,973









)













(182,205









)













Other comprehensive loss







































Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax





(222,618





)









(284,343





)











433,820

















59,433

















Total comprehensive loss





attributable to XPeng Inc.







(1,570,233





)









(2,092,063





)











(896,153









)













(122,772









)













Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders





of





XPeng Inc.







(1,570,233





)









(2,092,063





)











(896,153









)













(122,772









)

















































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in





computing net loss per ordinary share







































Basic and diluted





1,787,655,242













1,893,857,778















1,898,086,802

















1,898,086,802

















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary





shareholders







































Basic and diluted





(0.75





)









(0.95





)











(0.70









)













(0.10









)

















































Weighted average number of





ADS used in computing





net





loss per share







































Basic and diluted





893,827,621













946,928,889















949,043,401

















949,043,401

















Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders







































Basic and diluted





(1.51





)









(1.91





)











(1.40









)













(0.19









)

































XPENG INC.









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS







(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



























Three Months Ended















December 31,













September 30,















December 31,

















December 31,



















2023













2024















2024

















2024





















RMB

















RMB



















RMB





















US$





















































Loss from operations





(2,053,046





)









(1,847,096





)











(1,556,013









)













(213,173









)











Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent





consideration





(29,339





)









162,185















(204,637









)













(28,035









)











Share-based compensation expenses





167,036













113,963















143,675

















19,683

















Non-GAAP loss from operations







(1,915,349





)









(1,570,948





)











(1,616,975









)













(221,525









)











Net loss





(1,347,615





)









(1,807,720





)











(1,329,973









)













(182,205









)











Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent





consideration





(29,339





)









162,185















(204,637









)













(28,035









)











Fair value gain on derivative liability





(561,415





)









-















-

















-















Share-based compensation expenses





167,036













113,963















143,675

















19,683

















Non-GAAP net loss







(1,771,333





)









(1,531,572





)











(1,390,935









)













(190,557









)











Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders





(1,347,615





)









(1,807,720





)











(1,329,973









)













(182,205









)











Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent





consideration





(29,339





)









162,185















(204,637









)













(28,035









)











Fair value gain on derivative liability





(561,415





)









-















-

















-















Share-based compensation expenses





167,036













113,963















143,675

















19,683

















Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of









XPeng Inc.







(1,771,333





)









(1,531,572





)











(1,390,935









)













(190,557









)





























































XPENG





INC.









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED)







(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



























Three Months Ended















December 31,













September 30,















December 31,

















December 31,



















2023













2024















2024

















2024





















RMB

















RMB



















RMB





















US$























































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in





calculating Non-GAAP net loss per share







































Basic and diluted





1,787,655,242













1,893,857,778















1,898,086,802

















1,898,086,802

















Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share







































Basic and diluted





(0.99





)









(0.81





)











(0.73









)













(0.10









)













Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating





Non-GAAP net loss per share







































Basic and diluted





893,827,621













946,928,889















949,043,401

















949,043,401

















Non-GAAP net loss per ADS







































Basic and diluted





(1.98





)









(1.62





)











(1.47









)













(0.20









)

































XPENG





INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS







(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



























For the Year Ended December 31



















2023















2024

















2024

























RMB



















RMB





















US$



















































Revenues



































Vehicle sales









28,010,857















35,829,402

















4,908,608















Services and others









2,665,210















5,036,907

















690,053

















Total revenues











30,676,067















40,866,309

















5,598,661

















Cost of sales



































Vehicle sales









(28,457,909





)











(32,866,163









)













(4,502,646









)











Services and others









(1,767,003





)











(2,154,378









)













(295,149









)













Total cost of sales











(30,224,912





)











(35,020,541









)













(4,797,795









)













Gross profit











451,155















5,845,768

















800,866

















Operating expenses



































Research and development expenses









(5,276,574





)











(6,456,734









)













(884,569









)











Selling, general and administrative expenses









(6,558,942





)











(6,870,644









)













(941,274









)













Total operating expenses











(11,835,516





)











(13,327,378









)













(1,825,843









)











Other income, net









465,588















589,227

















80,724















Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration









29,339















234,245

















32,091

















Loss from operations











(10,889,434





)











(6,658,138









)













(912,162









)











Interest income









1,260,162















1,374,525

















188,309















Interest expense









(268,666





)











(343,982









)













(47,125









)











Fair value loss on derivative liability









(410,417





)











-

















-















Investment loss on long-term investments









(224,364





)











(261,991









)













(35,893









)











Exchange gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions









97,080















(49,543









)













(6,787









)











Other non-operating income, net









41,934















108,154

















14,817

















Loss before income tax (expenses) benefit and share of results of





equity method investees











(10,393,705





)











(5,830,975









)













(798,841









)











Income tax (expenses) benefit









(36,810





)











69,780

















9,560















Share of results of equity method investees









54,740















(29,069









)













(3,982









)













Net loss











(10,375,775





)











(5,790,264









)













(793,263









)













Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.











(10,375,775





)











(5,790,264









)













(793,263









)

































XPENG





INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)







(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



























For the Year Ended December 31



















2023















2024

















2024

























RMB



















RMB





















US$



















































Net loss











(10,375,775





)











(5,790,264









)













(793,263









)













Other comprehensive income



































Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax









286,614















262,870

















36,013

















Total comprehensive loss attributable to XPeng Inc.











(10,089,161





)











(5,527,394









)













(757,250









)













Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of





XPeng Inc.











(10,089,161





)











(5,527,394









)













(757,250









)













































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing





net loss





per ordinary share



































Basic and diluted









1,740,921,519















1,891,357,212

















1,891,357,212

















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders



































Basic and diluted









(5.96





)











(3.06









)













(0.42









)













































Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share



































Basic and diluted









870,460,760















945,678,606

















945,678,606

















Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders



































Basic and diluted









(11.92





)











(6.12









)













(0.84









)

























XPENG





INC.









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS







(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



























For the Year Ended December 31



















2023















2024

















2024

























RMB



















RMB





















US$

















































Loss from operations









(10,889,434





)











(6,658,138









)













(912,162









)











Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration









(29,339





)











(234,245









)













(32,091









)











Share-based compensation expenses









550,535















473,655

















64,890

















Non-GAAP loss from operations











(10,368,238





)











(6,418,728









)













(879,363









)











Net loss









(10,375,775





)











(5,790,264









)













(793,263









)











Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration









(29,339





)











(234,245









)













(32,091









)











Fair value loss on derivative liability









410,417















-

















-















Share-based compensation expenses









550,535















473,655

















64,890

















Non-GAAP net loss











(9,444,162





)











(5,550,854









)













(760,464









)











Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders









(10,375,775





)











(5,790,264









)













(793,263









)











Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration









(29,339





)











(234,245









)













(32,091









)











Fair value loss on derivative liability









410,417















-

















-















Share-based compensation expenses









550,535















473,655

















64,890

















Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of





XPeng Inc.











(9,444,162





)











(5,550,854









)













(760,464









)













































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating





Non-GAAP net loss per share



































Basic and diluted









1,740,921,519















1,891,357,212

















1,891,357,212

















Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share



































Basic and diluted









(5.42





)











(2.93









)













(0.40









)













Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP





net loss per share



































Basic and diluted









870,460,760















945,678,606

















945,678,606

















Non-GAAP net loss per ADS



































Basic and diluted









(10.85





)











(5.87









)













(0.80









)









































