XPeng Inc. Reports Significant Revenue Growth and Improved Margins in Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

March 18, 2025 — 06:11 am EDT

XPeng Inc. reported significant revenue growth and improved margins in Q4 and fiscal year 2024, alongside increased vehicle deliveries.

Quiver AI Summary

XPeng Inc. reported significant financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a strong increase in vehicle deliveries and revenues. In Q4, total revenues reached RMB16.11 billion, a 59.4% rise from the previous quarter and a 23.4% increase year-over-year, largely driven by a 52.1% jump in vehicle deliveries totaling 91,507. The company's gross margin improved to 14.4%, up 8.2 percentage points from the previous year, and vehicle margin also rose to 10.0%. For the full year, XPeng delivered 190,068 vehicles, resulting in total revenues of RMB40.87 billion, up 33.2% from 2023. Net loss for Q4 was slightly reduced to RMB1.33 billion compared to the same period in 2023, while full-year net loss decreased to RMB5.79 billion from RMB10.38 billion in the prior year. Looking ahead, XPeng expects vehicle deliveries of 91,000 to 93,000 in Q1 2025, with revenues projected between RMB15.0 billion and RMB15.7 billion.

Potential Positives

  • Quarterly total revenues reached RMB16.11 billion, representing a significant increase of 59.4% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Full year vehicle deliveries reached 190,068, a 34.2% increase year-over-year, indicating strong market demand.
  • Quarterly gross margin improved to 14.4%, an increase of 8.2 percentage points over the same period of 2023, showcasing enhanced profitability.
  • XPENG is positioned for future growth with plans to launch more attractive products and maintain investments in R&D to enhance profitability and cash flow in 2025.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss of RMB1.33 billion for Q4 2024, showing the company continues to operate at a loss despite significant revenue growth.
  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased from RMB45.70 billion in 2023 to RMB41.96 billion in 2024, indicating a potential liquidity issue.
  • Research and development expenses increased by 53.4% year-over-year, which could raise concerns about the sustainability of such high investment levels, especially in relation to current losses.

FAQ

What were XPeng's total revenues for Q4 2024?

XPeng's total revenues for Q4 2024 were RMB16.11 billion (US$2.21 billion), a 23.4% increase from the previous year.

How much did XPeng's vehicle deliveries increase in 2024?

XPeng's full-year vehicle deliveries reached 190,068, reflecting a 34.2% increase year-over-year.

What is XPeng's vehicle gross margin for Q4 2024?

The vehicle gross margin for XPeng in Q4 2024 was 10.0%, an increase of 5.9 percentage points year-over-year.

What are XPeng's expectations for vehicle deliveries in Q1 2025?

XPeng expects vehicle deliveries to be between 91,000 and 93,000 in Q1 2025, a year-over-year increase of approximately 317.0% to 326.2%.

What led to XPeng's revenue growth in 2024?

The revenue growth in 2024 was primarily driven by higher vehicle deliveries and increased revenues from technical R&D services.

$XPEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $XPEV stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG added 7,814,961 shares (+498.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,372,839
  • ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD added 6,650,000 shares (+21.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,603,000
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 5,566,496 shares (+122.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,795,982
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,227,055 shares (+1138.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,963,790
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 4,005,360 shares (-73.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,343,355
  • BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 3,065,751 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,237,176
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,461,216 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,091,573

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$XPEV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPEV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025
  • Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XPEV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XPEV forecast page.

$XPEV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPEV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $XPEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ji Shi from CMB International Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 11/20/2024
  • Tim Hsiao from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 11/06/2024
  • Jeff Chung from Citigroup set a target price of $14.6 on 09/30/2024

Full Release





  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB41.96 billion (US$5.75 billion) as of December 31, 2024




  • Quarterly total revenues were RMB16.11 billion, a

    59.4%

    increase quarter-over-quarter




  • Quarterly gross margin was 14.4%, an increase of 8.2 percentage points over the same period of 2023




  • Quarterly vehicle margin was 10.0%, an increase of 5.9 percentage points over the same period of 2023




  • Full year vehicle deliveries reached 190,068, a 34.2% increase year-over-year




  • Full year revenues reached RMB40.87 billion


    ,


    a 33.2% increase year-over-year




  • Full year gross margin was 14.3%, an increase of 12.8 percentage points year-over-year






GUANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (

“XPENG”

or the

“Company,”

NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (

“Smart EV”

) company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.





Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

2024Q4

2024Q3

2024Q2

2024Q1

2023Q4

2023Q3









Total deliveries
91,507
46,533
30,207
21,821
60,158
40,008











  • Total deliveries of vehicles

    were 91,507 for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 52.1% from 60,158 in the corresponding period of 2023.







  • XPENG’s physical sales network

    had a total of 690 stores, covering 226 cities as of December 31, 2024.







  • XPENG self-operated charging station network

    reached 1,920 stations, including 928 XPENG S4 and S5 ultra-fast charging stations as of December 31, 2024.







  • Total revenues

    were RMB16.11 billion (US$2.21 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 23.4% from the same period of 2023, and an increase of 59.4% from the third quarter of 2024.







  • Revenues from vehicle sales

    were RMB14.67 billion (US$2.01 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 20.0% from the same period of 2023, and an increase of 66.8% from the third quarter of 2024.







  • Gross margin

    was 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 6.2% for the same period of 2023 and 15.3% for the third quarter of 2024.







  • Vehicle margin

    , which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 4.1% for the same period of 2023 and 8.6% for the third quarter of 2024.







  • Net loss

    was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration,

    non-GAAP net loss

    was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.







  • Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG

    was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration,

    non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG

    was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.







  • Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS)

    were both RMB1.40 (US$0.19) and

    basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share

    were both RMB0.70 (US$0.10) for the fourth quarter of 2024. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.







  • Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS

    were both RMB1.47 (US$0.20) and

    non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share

    were both RMB0.73 (US$0.10) for the fourth quarter of 2024.







  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits

    were RMB41.96 billion (US$5.75 billion) as of December 31, 2024, compared with RMB45.70 billion as of December 31, 2023 and RMB35.75 billion as of September 30, 2024. Time deposits include restricted short-term deposits, short-term deposits, restricted long-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of long-term deposits.







Key Financial Results




(in RMB billions, except for percentage)

For the Three Months Ended

% Change



i



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2024

2024

2023

YoY

QoQ







Vehicle sales
14.67
8.80
12.23
20.0%
66.8%

Vehicle margin
10.0%
8.6%
4.1%
5.9pts
1.4pts

Total revenues
16.11
10.10
13.05
23.4%
59.4%

Gross profit
2.32
1.54
0.81
187.2%
50.8%

Gross margin
14.4%
15.3%
6.2%
8.2pts
-0.9pts

Net loss
1.33
1.81
1.35
-1.3%
-26.4%

Non-GAAP net loss
1.39
1.53
1.77
-21.5%
-9.2%

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
1.33
1.81
1.35
-1.3%
-26.4%

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
1.39
1.53
1.77
-21.5%
-9.2%

Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
0.90
2.09
1.57
-42.9%
-57.2%



_____________________________




i

Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented





Management Commentary




“In the fourth quarter of 2024, we achieved a series of notable results that reflect holistic upgrade in our capabilities to grow scale. We are well-positioned to significantly expand our market share in the Smart EV industry both in China and globally,” said Mr. Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. “I believe that AI will accelerate the development of L3 and L4 autonomous driving in the automotive sector. We are committed to building XPENG into an AI-empowered global automotive company and a smart technology brand beloved by users worldwide.”



“With deliveries hitting new highs and ongoing progress in technology-driven cost reductions, our vehicle gross margin further improved to 10%, marking six consecutive quarters of improvement. The company’s overall gross margin remains stable at the mid-teens level,” added Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG. “In 2025, with the launch of more attractive new products, we are confident in maintaining our investment in R&D while continuing to enhance profitability and free cash flow.”





Recent Developments





Deliveries


in


January and February


2025




  • Total deliveries were 30,350 vehicles in January 2025.






  • Total deliveries were 30,453 vehicles in February 2025.






  • As of February 28, 2025, year-to-date total deliveries were 60,803 vehicles.






XPENG and Volkswagen Group China to Jointly Build One of the Largest Super-Fast Charging Networks in China



On January 6, 2025, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group China announced the entry of a memorandum of understanding (“

MOU

”) for strategic collaboration on super-fast charging networks in China. Under the MOU, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group China will jointly build one of the largest super-fast charging networks in China.





Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024





Total revenues

were RMB16.11 billion (US$2.21 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 23.4% from RMB13.05 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 59.4% from RMB10.10 billion for the third quarter of 2024.




Revenues from vehicle sales

were RMB14.67 billion (US$2.01 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 20.0% from RMB12.23 billion for the same period of 2023, and an increase of 66.8% from RMB8.80 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly attributable to higher deliveries.




Revenues from services and others

were RMB1.43 billion (US$0.20 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 74.4% from RMB0.82 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 9.7% from RMB1.31 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increased revenue from technical research and development services (“

technical R&D services

”) related to the platform and software strategic technical collaboration, as well as electrical/electronic architecture (“

EEA

”) technical collaboration with the Volkswagen Group. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly attributable to the increased revenue of maintenance services and auto financing services.




Cost of sales

was RMB13.78 billion (US$1.89 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 12.6% from RMB12.24 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 61.0% from RMB8.56 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above.




Gross margin

was 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 6.2% for the same period of 2023 and 15.3% for the third quarter of 2024.




Vehicle margin

was 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 4.1% for the same period of 2023 and 8.6% for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the cost reduction.




Services and others margin

was 59.6% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 38.2% for the same period of 2023 and 60.1% for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher gross margin from the aforementioned revenue from technical R&D services.




Research and development expenses

were RMB2.01 billion (US$0.27 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 53.4% from RMB1.31 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 22.9% from RMB1.63 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to higher expenses related to the development of new vehicle models as the Company expanded its product portfolio to support future growth.




Selling, general and administrative expenses

were RMB2.28 billion (US$0.31 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 17.5% from RMB1.94 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 39.3% from RMB1.63 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the higher commission to the franchised stores driven by higher sales volume.




Other income, net

was RMB0.20 billion (US$0.03 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 44.3% from RMB0.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 392.2% from RMB0.04 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease and quarter-over-quarter increase were primarily due to the fluctuation in government subsidies.




Fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration

was gain of RMB0.20 billion (US$0.03 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with gain of RMB0.03 billion for the same period of 2023 and loss of RMB0.16 billion for the third quarter of 2024. This non-cash gain (loss) resulted from the fair value change of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of DiDi Global Inc. (“

DiDi

”)’s smart auto business.




Loss from operations

was RMB1.56 billion (US$0.21 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.05 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.85 billion for the third quarter of 2024.




Non-GAAP loss from operations

, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.62 billion (US$0.22 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.92 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.57 billion for the third quarter of 2024.




Net loss

was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024.




Non-GAAP net loss

, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.




Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG

was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024.




Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG

, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.




Basic and diluted net loss per ADS

were both RMB1.40 (US$0.19) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.51 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB1.91 for the third quarter of 2024.




Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS

were both RMB1.47 (US$0.20) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.98 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB1.62 for the third quarter of 2024.





Balance Sheets




As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits of RMB41.96 billion (US$5.75 billion), compared with RMB45.70 billion as of December 31, 2023 and RMB35.75 billion as of September 30, 2024.





Unaudited Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024





Total revenues

were RMB40.87 billion (US$5.60 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 33.2% from RMB30.68 billion for the prior year.




Revenues from vehicle sales

were RMB35.83 billion (US$4.91 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 27.9% from RMB28.01 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to higher deliveries.




Revenues from services and others

were RMB5.04 billion (US$0.69 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 89.0% from RMB2.67 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increased revenue from technical R&D services related to the platform and software strategic technical collaboration, as well as EEA technical collaboration with the Volkswagen Group.




Cost of sales

was RMB35.02 billion (US$4.80 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 15.9% from RMB30.22 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above.




Gross margin

was 14.3% for fiscal year of 2024, compared with 1.5% for the prior year.




Vehicle margin

was 8.3% for fiscal year of 2024, compared with negative 1.6% for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the cost reduction.




Services and others margin

was 57.2% for fiscal year of 2024, compared with 33.7% for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher gross margin from the aforementioned revenue from technical R&D services.




Research and development expenses

were RMB6.46 billion (US$0.88 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 22.4% from RMB5.28 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to higher expenses related to the development of new vehicle models as the Company expanded its product portfolio to support future growth.




Selling, general and administrative expenses

were RMB6.87 billion (US$0.94 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 4.8% from RMB6.56 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher commission to the franchised stores driven by higher sales volume and higher marketing, promotional and advertising expenses to support vehicle sales.




Other income, net

was RMB0.59 billion (US$0.08 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 26.6% from RMB0.47 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the increase in government subsidies.




Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration

was gain of RMB0.23 billion (US$0.03 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with gain of RMB0.03 billion for the prior year. This non-cash gain resulted from the fair value change of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of DiDi’s smart auto business.




Loss from operations

was RMB6.66 billion (US$0.91 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.89 billion for the prior year.




Non-GAAP loss from operations

, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB6.42 billion (US$0.88 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.37 billion for the prior year.




Net loss

was RMB5.79 billion (US$0.79 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.38 billion for the prior year.




Non-GAAP net loss

, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value loss on derivative liability and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB5.55 billion (US$0.76 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB9.44 billion for the prior year.




Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG

was RMB5.79 billion (US$0.79 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.38 billion for the prior year.




Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG

, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value loss on derivative liability and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB5.55 billion (US$0.76 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB9.44 billion for the prior year.




Basic and diluted net loss per ADS

were both RMB6.12 (US$0.84) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB11.92 for the prior year.




Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS

were both RMB5.87 (US$0.80) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.85 for the prior year.





Business Outlook




For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects:





  • Deliveries


    of


    vehicles

    to be between 91,000 and 93,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 317.0% to 326.2%.







  • Total


    revenues

    to be between RMB15.0 billion and RMB15.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 129.1% to 139.8%.





The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.





Conference Call




The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 18, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 18, 2025).



For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.
















Event Title:
XPENG Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Pre-registration link:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10044942-kinyg.html




Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at


http://ir.xiaopeng.com


.



A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until March 25, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:




























United States:
+1-855-883-1031

International:
+61-7-3107-6325

Hong Kong, China:
800-930-639

Mainland China:
400-120-9216

Replay Access Code:
10044942





About


XPENG



XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.




Use


of


Non-GAAP


Financial


Measures



The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic loss per weighted average number of ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic loss per ADS, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.



For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results” set forth in this announcement.




Exchange


Rate


Information



This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.




Safe Harbor Statement



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG’s goal and strategies; XPENG’s expansion plans; XPENG’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPENG’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.




For


Investor


Enquiries



IR Department


XPeng Inc.


E-mail:

ir@xiaopeng.com



Jenny Cai


Piacente Financial Communications


Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677


E-mail:

xpeng@tpg-ir.com




For Media Enquiries



PR Department


XPeng Inc.


E-mail:

pr@xiaopeng.com



Source: XPeng Inc.




































































































































































































































































































XPENG


INC.




UNAUDITED


CONDENSED


CONSOLIDATED


BALANCE


SHEETS



(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)







As of December 31



2023


2024


2024




RMB



RMB



US$









ASSETS







Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

21,127,163


18,586,274


2,546,309

Restricted cash

3,174,886


3,153,390


432,013

Short-term deposits

9,756,979


12,931,757


1,771,643

Restricted short-term deposits

-


110,699


15,166

Short-term investments

781,216


751,290


102,926

Long-term deposits, current portion

7,054,915


452,326


61,968

Accounts and notes receivable, net

2,716,216


2,449,629


335,598

Installment payment receivables, net, current portion

1,881,755


2,558,756


350,548

Inventory

5,526,212


5,562,922


762,117

Amounts due from related parties

12,948


43,714


5,989

Prepayments and other current assets

2,489,339


3,135,312


429,535


Total current assets

54,521,629


49,736,069


6,813,812


Non-current assets:






Long-term deposits

3,035,426


4,489,036


614,995

Restricted long-term deposits

767,899


1,487,688


203,812

Property, plant and equipment, net

10,954,485


11,521,863


1,578,489

Right-of-use assets, net

1,455,865


1,261,663


172,847

Intangible assets, net

4,948,992


4,610,469


631,632

Land use rights, net

2,789,367


2,744,424


375,985

Installment payment receivables, net

3,027,795


4,448,416


609,430

Long-term investments

2,084,933


1,963,194


268,956

Other non-current assets

576,150


443,283


60,730


Total non-current assets

29,640,912


32,970,036


4,516,876


Total assets

84,162,541


82,706,105


11,330,688














































































































































































































































































































































































































































XPENG


INC.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(CONTINUED)



(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)







As of December 31



2023



2024



2024




RMB




RMB




US$









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities






Short-term borrowings

3,889,100



4,609,123



631,447

Accounts and notes payable

22,210,431



23,080,481



3,162,013

Amounts due to related parties

30,880



9,364



1,283

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

365,999



324,496



44,456

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

34,382



41,940



5,746

Deferred revenue, current portion

630,997



1,275,716



174,772

Long-term borrowings, current portion

1,363,835



1,858,613



254,629

Accruals and other liabilities

7,580,195



8,650,636



1,185,132

Income taxes payable

5,743



14,514



1,988


Total current liabilities

36,111,562



39,864,883



5,461,466


Non-current liabilities






Long-term borrowings

5,650,782



5,664,518



776,036

Operating lease liabilities

1,490,882



1,345,852



184,381

Finance lease liabilities

777,697



777,697



106,544

Deferred revenue

668,946



822,719



112,712

Derivative liability

393,473



167,940



23,008

Deferred tax liabilities

404,018



341,932



46,844

Other non-current liabilities

2,336,654



2,445,776



335,070


Total non-current liabilities

11,722,452



11,566,434



1,584,595


Total liabilities

47,834,014



51,431,317



7,046,061









SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY






Class A Ordinary shares

103



104



14

Class B Ordinary shares

21



21



3

Additional paid-in capital

70,198,031



70,671,685



9,681,981

Statutory and other reserves

60,035



95,019



13,017

Accumulated deficit

(35,760,301
)


(41,585,549

)


(5,697,197

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,830,638



2,093,508



286,809


Total shareholders' equity

36,328,527



31,274,788



4,284,627


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

84,162,541



82,706,105



11,330,688

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































XPENG


INC.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)





Three Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,



December 31,



December 31,


2023


2024



2024



2024



RMB



RMB




RMB




US$










Revenues







Vehicle sales
12,228,314


8,795,011



14,671,128



2,009,936

Services and others
822,116


1,306,699



1,433,968



196,453


Total revenues
13,050,430


10,101,710



16,105,096



2,206,389


Cost of sales







Vehicle sales
(11,732,955
)

(8,039,240
)


(13,200,594

)


(1,808,474

)

Services and others
(508,003
)

(521,022
)


(579,725

)


(79,422

)


Total cost of sales
(12,240,958
)

(8,560,262
)


(13,780,319

)


(1,887,896

)


Gross profit
809,472


1,541,448



2,324,777



318,493


Operating expenses







Research and development expenses
(1,307,745
)

(1,633,071
)


(2,006,463

)


(274,884

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1,936,503
)

(1,633,196
)


(2,275,400

)


(311,729

)


Total operating expenses
(3,244,248
)

(3,266,267
)


(4,281,863

)


(586,613

)

Other income, net
352,391


39,908



196,436



26,912

Fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent


consideration
29,339


(162,185
)


204,637



28,035


Loss from operations
(2,053,046
)

(1,847,096
)


(1,556,013

)


(213,173

)

Interest income
342,780


318,021



301,177



41,261

Interest expense
(73,225
)

(83,461
)


(94,001

)


(12,878

)

Fair value gain on derivative liability
561,415


-



-



-

Investment (loss) gain on long-term investments
(185,318
)

(216,768
)


10,069



1,379

Exchange gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions
46,362


47,565



(104,994

)


(14,384

)

Other non-operating income, net
27,364


6,444



94,093



12,891


Loss before income tax (expenses) benefit and share of results of


equity method investees
(1,333,668
)

(1,775,295
)


(1,349,669

)


(184,904

)

Income tax (expenses) benefit
(21,754
)

(7,025
)


44,092



6,041

Share of results of equity method investees
7,807


(25,400
)


(24,396

)


(3,342

)


Net loss
(1,347,615
)

(1,807,720
)


(1,329,973

)


(182,205

)


Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.
(1,347,615
)

(1,807,720
)


(1,329,973

)


(182,205

)

































































































































































































































































XPENG


INC.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)



(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)





Three Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,



December 31,



December 31,


2023


2024



2024



2024



RMB



RMB




RMB




US$










Net loss
(1,347,615
)

(1,807,720
)


(1,329,973

)


(182,205

)


Other comprehensive loss







Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax
(222,618
)

(284,343
)


433,820



59,433


Total comprehensive loss


attributable to XPeng Inc.
(1,570,233
)

(2,092,063
)


(896,153

)


(122,772

)


Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders


of


XPeng Inc.
(1,570,233
)

(2,092,063
)


(896,153

)


(122,772

)










Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in


computing net loss per ordinary share







Basic and diluted
1,787,655,242


1,893,857,778



1,898,086,802



1,898,086,802


Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary


shareholders







Basic and diluted
(0.75
)

(0.95
)


(0.70

)


(0.10

)










Weighted average number of


ADS used in computing


net


loss per share







Basic and diluted
893,827,621


946,928,889



949,043,401



949,043,401


Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders







Basic and diluted
(1.51
)

(1.91
)


(1.40

)


(0.19

)

























































































































































































































































































XPENG INC.




UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS



(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)





Three Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,



December 31,



December 31,


2023


2024



2024



2024



RMB



RMB




RMB




US$









Loss from operations
(2,053,046
)

(1,847,096
)


(1,556,013

)


(213,173

)

Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent


consideration
(29,339
)

162,185



(204,637

)


(28,035

)

Share-based compensation expenses
167,036


113,963



143,675



19,683


Non-GAAP loss from operations
(1,915,349
)

(1,570,948
)


(1,616,975

)


(221,525

)

Net loss
(1,347,615
)

(1,807,720
)


(1,329,973

)


(182,205

)

Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent


consideration
(29,339
)

162,185



(204,637

)


(28,035

)

Fair value gain on derivative liability
(561,415
)

-



-



-

Share-based compensation expenses
167,036


113,963



143,675



19,683


Non-GAAP net loss
(1,771,333
)

(1,531,572
)


(1,390,935

)


(190,557

)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(1,347,615
)

(1,807,720
)


(1,329,973

)


(182,205

)

Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent


consideration
(29,339
)

162,185



(204,637

)


(28,035

)

Fair value gain on derivative liability
(561,415
)

-



-



-

Share-based compensation expenses
167,036


113,963



143,675



19,683


Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of




XPeng Inc.
(1,771,333
)

(1,531,572
)


(1,390,935

)


(190,557

)















































































































































































XPENG


INC.




UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED)



(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)





Three Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,



December 31,



December 31,


2023


2024



2024



2024



RMB



RMB




RMB




US$










Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in


calculating Non-GAAP net loss per share







Basic and diluted
1,787,655,242


1,893,857,778



1,898,086,802



1,898,086,802


Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share







Basic and diluted
(0.99
)

(0.81
)


(0.73

)


(0.10

)


Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating


Non-GAAP net loss per share







Basic and diluted
893,827,621


946,928,889



949,043,401



949,043,401


Non-GAAP net loss per ADS







Basic and diluted
(1.98
)

(1.62
)


(1.47

)


(0.20

)



















































































































































































































































































































































































XPENG


INC.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)





For the Year Ended December 31



2023



2024



2024




RMB




RMB




US$









Revenues






Vehicle sales

28,010,857



35,829,402



4,908,608

Services and others

2,665,210



5,036,907



690,053


Total revenues

30,676,067



40,866,309



5,598,661


Cost of sales






Vehicle sales

(28,457,909
)


(32,866,163

)


(4,502,646

)

Services and others

(1,767,003
)


(2,154,378

)


(295,149

)


Total cost of sales

(30,224,912
)


(35,020,541

)


(4,797,795

)


Gross profit

451,155



5,845,768



800,866


Operating expenses






Research and development expenses

(5,276,574
)


(6,456,734

)


(884,569

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(6,558,942
)


(6,870,644

)


(941,274

)


Total operating expenses

(11,835,516
)


(13,327,378

)


(1,825,843

)

Other income, net

465,588



589,227



80,724

Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration

29,339



234,245



32,091


Loss from operations

(10,889,434
)


(6,658,138

)


(912,162

)

Interest income

1,260,162



1,374,525



188,309

Interest expense

(268,666
)


(343,982

)


(47,125

)

Fair value loss on derivative liability

(410,417
)


-



-

Investment loss on long-term investments

(224,364
)


(261,991

)


(35,893

)

Exchange gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions

97,080



(49,543

)


(6,787

)

Other non-operating income, net

41,934



108,154



14,817


Loss before income tax (expenses) benefit and share of results of


equity method investees

(10,393,705
)


(5,830,975

)


(798,841

)

Income tax (expenses) benefit

(36,810
)


69,780



9,560

Share of results of equity method investees

54,740



(29,069

)


(3,982

)


Net loss

(10,375,775
)


(5,790,264

)


(793,263

)


Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.

(10,375,775
)


(5,790,264

)


(793,263

)























































































































































































































XPENG


INC.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)



(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)





For the Year Ended December 31



2023



2024



2024




RMB




RMB




US$









Net loss

(10,375,775
)


(5,790,264

)


(793,263

)


Other comprehensive income






Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

286,614



262,870



36,013


Total comprehensive loss attributable to XPeng Inc.

(10,089,161
)


(5,527,394

)


(757,250

)


Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of


XPeng Inc.

(10,089,161
)


(5,527,394

)


(757,250

)









Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing


net loss


per ordinary share






Basic and diluted

1,740,921,519



1,891,357,212



1,891,357,212


Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders






Basic and diluted

(5.96
)


(3.06

)


(0.42

)









Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share






Basic and diluted

870,460,760



945,678,606



945,678,606


Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders






Basic and diluted

(11.92
)


(6.12

)


(0.84

)


































































































































































































































































































































XPENG


INC.




UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS



(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)





For the Year Ended December 31



2023



2024



2024




RMB




RMB




US$








Loss from operations

(10,889,434
)


(6,658,138

)


(912,162

)

Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration

(29,339
)


(234,245

)


(32,091

)

Share-based compensation expenses

550,535



473,655



64,890


Non-GAAP loss from operations

(10,368,238
)


(6,418,728

)


(879,363

)

Net loss

(10,375,775
)


(5,790,264

)


(793,263

)

Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration

(29,339
)


(234,245

)


(32,091

)

Fair value loss on derivative liability

410,417



-



-

Share-based compensation expenses

550,535



473,655



64,890


Non-GAAP net loss

(9,444,162
)


(5,550,854

)


(760,464

)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(10,375,775
)


(5,790,264

)


(793,263

)

Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration

(29,339
)


(234,245

)


(32,091

)

Fair value loss on derivative liability

410,417



-



-

Share-based compensation expenses

550,535



473,655



64,890


Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of


XPeng Inc.

(9,444,162
)


(5,550,854

)


(760,464

)









Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating


Non-GAAP net loss per share






Basic and diluted

1,740,921,519



1,891,357,212



1,891,357,212


Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share






Basic and diluted

(5.42
)


(2.93

)


(0.40

)


Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP


net loss per share






Basic and diluted

870,460,760



945,678,606



945,678,606


Non-GAAP net loss per ADS






Basic and diluted

(10.85
)


(5.87

)


(0.80

)












This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

