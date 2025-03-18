XPeng Inc. Reports Significant Revenue Growth and Improved Margins in Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

XPeng Inc. reported significant revenue growth and improved margins in Q4 and fiscal year 2024, alongside increased vehicle deliveries.
Quiver AI Summary
XPeng Inc. reported significant financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a strong increase in vehicle deliveries and revenues. In Q4, total revenues reached RMB16.11 billion, a 59.4% rise from the previous quarter and a 23.4% increase year-over-year, largely driven by a 52.1% jump in vehicle deliveries totaling 91,507. The company's gross margin improved to 14.4%, up 8.2 percentage points from the previous year, and vehicle margin also rose to 10.0%. For the full year, XPeng delivered 190,068 vehicles, resulting in total revenues of RMB40.87 billion, up 33.2% from 2023. Net loss for Q4 was slightly reduced to RMB1.33 billion compared to the same period in 2023, while full-year net loss decreased to RMB5.79 billion from RMB10.38 billion in the prior year. Looking ahead, XPeng expects vehicle deliveries of 91,000 to 93,000 in Q1 2025, with revenues projected between RMB15.0 billion and RMB15.7 billion.
Potential Positives
- Quarterly total revenues reached RMB16.11 billion, representing a significant increase of 59.4% quarter-over-quarter.
- Full year vehicle deliveries reached 190,068, a 34.2% increase year-over-year, indicating strong market demand.
- Quarterly gross margin improved to 14.4%, an increase of 8.2 percentage points over the same period of 2023, showcasing enhanced profitability.
- XPENG is positioned for future growth with plans to launch more attractive products and maintain investments in R&D to enhance profitability and cash flow in 2025.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss of RMB1.33 billion for Q4 2024, showing the company continues to operate at a loss despite significant revenue growth.
- Cash and cash equivalents decreased from RMB45.70 billion in 2023 to RMB41.96 billion in 2024, indicating a potential liquidity issue.
- Research and development expenses increased by 53.4% year-over-year, which could raise concerns about the sustainability of such high investment levels, especially in relation to current losses.
FAQ
What were XPeng's total revenues for Q4 2024?
XPeng's total revenues for Q4 2024 were RMB16.11 billion (US$2.21 billion), a 23.4% increase from the previous year.
How much did XPeng's vehicle deliveries increase in 2024?
XPeng's full-year vehicle deliveries reached 190,068, reflecting a 34.2% increase year-over-year.
What is XPeng's vehicle gross margin for Q4 2024?
The vehicle gross margin for XPeng in Q4 2024 was 10.0%, an increase of 5.9 percentage points year-over-year.
What are XPeng's expectations for vehicle deliveries in Q1 2025?
XPeng expects vehicle deliveries to be between 91,000 and 93,000 in Q1 2025, a year-over-year increase of approximately 317.0% to 326.2%.
What led to XPeng's revenue growth in 2024?
The revenue growth in 2024 was primarily driven by higher vehicle deliveries and increased revenues from technical R&D services.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$XPEV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $XPEV stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 7,814,961 shares (+498.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,372,839
- ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD added 6,650,000 shares (+21.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,603,000
- MORGAN STANLEY added 5,566,496 shares (+122.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,795,982
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,227,055 shares (+1138.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,963,790
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 4,005,360 shares (-73.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,343,355
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 3,065,751 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,237,176
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,461,216 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,091,573
$XPEV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPEV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
$XPEV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPEV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $XPEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ji Shi from CMB International Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 11/20/2024
- Tim Hsiao from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 11/06/2024
- Jeff Chung from Citigroup set a target price of $14.6 on 09/30/2024
Full Release
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB41.96 billion (US$5.75 billion) as of December 31, 2024
Quarterly total revenues were RMB16.11 billion, a
59.4%
increase quarter-over-quarter
Quarterly gross margin was 14.4%, an increase of 8.2 percentage points over the same period of 2023
Quarterly vehicle margin was 10.0%, an increase of 5.9 percentage points over the same period of 2023
Full year vehicle deliveries reached 190,068, a 34.2% increase year-over-year
Full year revenues reached RMB40.87 billion
,
a 33.2% increase year-over-year
Full year gross margin was 14.3%, an increase of 12.8 percentage points year-over-year
GUANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (
“XPENG”
or the
“Company,”
NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (
“Smart EV”
) company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
2024Q4
2024Q3
2024Q2
2024Q1
2023Q4
2023Q3
Total deliveries
91,507
46,533
30,207
21,821
60,158
40,008
Total deliveries of vehicles
were 91,507 for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 52.1% from 60,158 in the corresponding period of 2023.
XPENG’s physical sales network
had a total of 690 stores, covering 226 cities as of December 31, 2024.
XPENG self-operated charging station network
reached 1,920 stations, including 928 XPENG S4 and S5 ultra-fast charging stations as of December 31, 2024.
Total revenues
were RMB16.11 billion (US$2.21 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 23.4% from the same period of 2023, and an increase of 59.4% from the third quarter of 2024.
Revenues from vehicle sales
were RMB14.67 billion (US$2.01 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 20.0% from the same period of 2023, and an increase of 66.8% from the third quarter of 2024.
Gross margin
was 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 6.2% for the same period of 2023 and 15.3% for the third quarter of 2024.
Vehicle margin
, which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 4.1% for the same period of 2023 and 8.6% for the third quarter of 2024.
Net loss
was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration,
non-GAAP net loss
was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG
was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration,
non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG
was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.
Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS)
were both RMB1.40 (US$0.19) and
basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share
were both RMB0.70 (US$0.10) for the fourth quarter of 2024. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS
were both RMB1.47 (US$0.20) and
non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share
were both RMB0.73 (US$0.10) for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits
were RMB41.96 billion (US$5.75 billion) as of December 31, 2024, compared with RMB45.70 billion as of December 31, 2023 and RMB35.75 billion as of September 30, 2024. Time deposits include restricted short-term deposits, short-term deposits, restricted long-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of long-term deposits.
Key Financial Results
(in RMB billions, except for percentage)
For the Three Months Ended
% Change
i
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
YoY
QoQ
Vehicle sales
14.67
8.80
12.23
20.0%
66.8%
Vehicle margin
10.0%
8.6%
4.1%
5.9pts
1.4pts
Total revenues
16.11
10.10
13.05
23.4%
59.4%
Gross profit
2.32
1.54
0.81
187.2%
50.8%
Gross margin
14.4%
15.3%
6.2%
8.2pts
-0.9pts
Net loss
1.33
1.81
1.35
-1.3%
-26.4%
Non-GAAP net loss
1.39
1.53
1.77
-21.5%
-9.2%
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
1.33
1.81
1.35
-1.3%
-26.4%
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
1.39
1.53
1.77
-21.5%
-9.2%
Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
0.90
2.09
1.57
-42.9%
-57.2%
_____________________________
i
Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented
Management Commentary
“In the fourth quarter of 2024, we achieved a series of notable results that reflect holistic upgrade in our capabilities to grow scale. We are well-positioned to significantly expand our market share in the Smart EV industry both in China and globally,” said Mr. Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. “I believe that AI will accelerate the development of L3 and L4 autonomous driving in the automotive sector. We are committed to building XPENG into an AI-empowered global automotive company and a smart technology brand beloved by users worldwide.”
“With deliveries hitting new highs and ongoing progress in technology-driven cost reductions, our vehicle gross margin further improved to 10%, marking six consecutive quarters of improvement. The company’s overall gross margin remains stable at the mid-teens level,” added Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG. “In 2025, with the launch of more attractive new products, we are confident in maintaining our investment in R&D while continuing to enhance profitability and free cash flow.”
Recent Developments
Deliveries
in
January and February
2025
Total deliveries were 30,350 vehicles in January 2025.
Total deliveries were 30,453 vehicles in February 2025.
As of February 28, 2025, year-to-date total deliveries were 60,803 vehicles.
XPENG and Volkswagen Group China to Jointly Build One of the Largest Super-Fast Charging Networks in China
On January 6, 2025, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group China announced the entry of a memorandum of understanding (“
MOU
”) for strategic collaboration on super-fast charging networks in China. Under the MOU, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group China will jointly build one of the largest super-fast charging networks in China.
Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Total revenues
were RMB16.11 billion (US$2.21 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 23.4% from RMB13.05 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 59.4% from RMB10.10 billion for the third quarter of 2024.
Revenues from vehicle sales
were RMB14.67 billion (US$2.01 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 20.0% from RMB12.23 billion for the same period of 2023, and an increase of 66.8% from RMB8.80 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly attributable to higher deliveries.
Revenues from services and others
were RMB1.43 billion (US$0.20 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 74.4% from RMB0.82 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 9.7% from RMB1.31 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increased revenue from technical research and development services (“
technical R&D services
”) related to the platform and software strategic technical collaboration, as well as electrical/electronic architecture (“
EEA
”) technical collaboration with the Volkswagen Group. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly attributable to the increased revenue of maintenance services and auto financing services.
Cost of sales
was RMB13.78 billion (US$1.89 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 12.6% from RMB12.24 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 61.0% from RMB8.56 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above.
Gross margin
was 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 6.2% for the same period of 2023 and 15.3% for the third quarter of 2024.
Vehicle margin
was 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 4.1% for the same period of 2023 and 8.6% for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the cost reduction.
Services and others margin
was 59.6% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 38.2% for the same period of 2023 and 60.1% for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher gross margin from the aforementioned revenue from technical R&D services.
Research and development expenses
were RMB2.01 billion (US$0.27 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 53.4% from RMB1.31 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 22.9% from RMB1.63 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to higher expenses related to the development of new vehicle models as the Company expanded its product portfolio to support future growth.
Selling, general and administrative expenses
were RMB2.28 billion (US$0.31 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 17.5% from RMB1.94 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 39.3% from RMB1.63 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the higher commission to the franchised stores driven by higher sales volume.
Other income, net
was RMB0.20 billion (US$0.03 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 44.3% from RMB0.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 392.2% from RMB0.04 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease and quarter-over-quarter increase were primarily due to the fluctuation in government subsidies.
Fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration
was gain of RMB0.20 billion (US$0.03 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with gain of RMB0.03 billion for the same period of 2023 and loss of RMB0.16 billion for the third quarter of 2024. This non-cash gain (loss) resulted from the fair value change of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of DiDi Global Inc. (“
DiDi
”)’s smart auto business.
Loss from operations
was RMB1.56 billion (US$0.21 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.05 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.85 billion for the third quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP loss from operations
, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.62 billion (US$0.22 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.92 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.57 billion for the third quarter of 2024.
Net loss
was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP net loss
, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG
was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG
, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.
Basic and diluted net loss per ADS
were both RMB1.40 (US$0.19) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.51 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB1.91 for the third quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS
were both RMB1.47 (US$0.20) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.98 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB1.62 for the third quarter of 2024.
Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits of RMB41.96 billion (US$5.75 billion), compared with RMB45.70 billion as of December 31, 2023 and RMB35.75 billion as of September 30, 2024.
Unaudited Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024
Total revenues
were RMB40.87 billion (US$5.60 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 33.2% from RMB30.68 billion for the prior year.
Revenues from vehicle sales
were RMB35.83 billion (US$4.91 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 27.9% from RMB28.01 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to higher deliveries.
Revenues from services and others
were RMB5.04 billion (US$0.69 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 89.0% from RMB2.67 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increased revenue from technical R&D services related to the platform and software strategic technical collaboration, as well as EEA technical collaboration with the Volkswagen Group.
Cost of sales
was RMB35.02 billion (US$4.80 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 15.9% from RMB30.22 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above.
Gross margin
was 14.3% for fiscal year of 2024, compared with 1.5% for the prior year.
Vehicle margin
was 8.3% for fiscal year of 2024, compared with negative 1.6% for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the cost reduction.
Services and others margin
was 57.2% for fiscal year of 2024, compared with 33.7% for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher gross margin from the aforementioned revenue from technical R&D services.
Research and development expenses
were RMB6.46 billion (US$0.88 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 22.4% from RMB5.28 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to higher expenses related to the development of new vehicle models as the Company expanded its product portfolio to support future growth.
Selling, general and administrative expenses
were RMB6.87 billion (US$0.94 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 4.8% from RMB6.56 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher commission to the franchised stores driven by higher sales volume and higher marketing, promotional and advertising expenses to support vehicle sales.
Other income, net
was RMB0.59 billion (US$0.08 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 26.6% from RMB0.47 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the increase in government subsidies.
Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration
was gain of RMB0.23 billion (US$0.03 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with gain of RMB0.03 billion for the prior year. This non-cash gain resulted from the fair value change of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of DiDi’s smart auto business.
Loss from operations
was RMB6.66 billion (US$0.91 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.89 billion for the prior year.
Non-GAAP loss from operations
, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB6.42 billion (US$0.88 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.37 billion for the prior year.
Net loss
was RMB5.79 billion (US$0.79 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.38 billion for the prior year.
Non-GAAP net loss
, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value loss on derivative liability and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB5.55 billion (US$0.76 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB9.44 billion for the prior year.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG
was RMB5.79 billion (US$0.79 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.38 billion for the prior year.
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG
, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value loss on derivative liability and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB5.55 billion (US$0.76 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB9.44 billion for the prior year.
Basic and diluted net loss per ADS
were both RMB6.12 (US$0.84) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB11.92 for the prior year.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS
were both RMB5.87 (US$0.80) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.85 for the prior year.
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects:
Deliveries
of
vehicles
to be between 91,000 and 93,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 317.0% to 326.2%.
Total
revenues
to be between RMB15.0 billion and RMB15.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 129.1% to 139.8%.
The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.
Conference Call
The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 18, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 18, 2025).
For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.
Event Title:
XPENG Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Pre-registration link:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10044942-kinyg.html
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at
http://ir.xiaopeng.com
.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until March 25, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
United States:
+1-855-883-1031
International:
+61-7-3107-6325
Hong Kong, China:
800-930-639
Mainland China:
400-120-9216
Replay Access Code:
10044942
About
XPENG
XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.
Use
of
Non-GAAP
Financial
Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic loss per weighted average number of ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic loss per ADS, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results” set forth in this announcement.
Exchange
Rate
Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG’s goal and strategies; XPENG’s expansion plans; XPENG’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPENG’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For
Investor
Enquiries
IR Department
XPeng Inc.
E-mail:
ir@xiaopeng.com
Jenny Cai
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail:
xpeng@tpg-ir.com
For Media Enquiries
PR Department
XPeng Inc.
E-mail:
pr@xiaopeng.com
Source: XPeng Inc.
XPENG
INC.
UNAUDITED
CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE
SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
As of December 31
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
21,127,163
18,586,274
2,546,309
Restricted cash
3,174,886
3,153,390
432,013
Short-term deposits
9,756,979
12,931,757
1,771,643
Restricted short-term deposits
-
110,699
15,166
Short-term investments
781,216
751,290
102,926
Long-term deposits, current portion
7,054,915
452,326
61,968
Accounts and notes receivable, net
2,716,216
2,449,629
335,598
Installment payment receivables, net, current portion
1,881,755
2,558,756
350,548
Inventory
5,526,212
5,562,922
762,117
Amounts due from related parties
12,948
43,714
5,989
Prepayments and other current assets
2,489,339
3,135,312
429,535
Total current assets
54,521,629
49,736,069
6,813,812
Non-current assets:
Long-term deposits
3,035,426
4,489,036
614,995
Restricted long-term deposits
767,899
1,487,688
203,812
Property, plant and equipment, net
10,954,485
11,521,863
1,578,489
Right-of-use assets, net
1,455,865
1,261,663
172,847
Intangible assets, net
4,948,992
4,610,469
631,632
Land use rights, net
2,789,367
2,744,424
375,985
Installment payment receivables, net
3,027,795
4,448,416
609,430
Long-term investments
2,084,933
1,963,194
268,956
Other non-current assets
576,150
443,283
60,730
Total non-current assets
29,640,912
32,970,036
4,516,876
Total assets
84,162,541
82,706,105
11,330,688
XPENG
INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
As of December 31
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
3,889,100
4,609,123
631,447
Accounts and notes payable
22,210,431
23,080,481
3,162,013
Amounts due to related parties
30,880
9,364
1,283
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
365,999
324,496
44,456
Finance lease liabilities, current portion
34,382
41,940
5,746
Deferred revenue, current portion
630,997
1,275,716
174,772
Long-term borrowings, current portion
1,363,835
1,858,613
254,629
Accruals and other liabilities
7,580,195
8,650,636
1,185,132
Income taxes payable
5,743
14,514
1,988
Total current liabilities
36,111,562
39,864,883
5,461,466
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
5,650,782
5,664,518
776,036
Operating lease liabilities
1,490,882
1,345,852
184,381
Finance lease liabilities
777,697
777,697
106,544
Deferred revenue
668,946
822,719
112,712
Derivative liability
393,473
167,940
23,008
Deferred tax liabilities
404,018
341,932
46,844
Other non-current liabilities
2,336,654
2,445,776
335,070
Total non-current liabilities
11,722,452
11,566,434
1,584,595
Total liabilities
47,834,014
51,431,317
7,046,061
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Class A Ordinary shares
103
104
14
Class B Ordinary shares
21
21
3
Additional paid-in capital
70,198,031
70,671,685
9,681,981
Statutory and other reserves
60,035
95,019
13,017
Accumulated deficit
(35,760,301
)
(41,585,549
)
(5,697,197
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,830,638
2,093,508
286,809
Total shareholders' equity
36,328,527
31,274,788
4,284,627
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
84,162,541
82,706,105
11,330,688
XPENG
INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2024
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Vehicle sales
12,228,314
8,795,011
14,671,128
2,009,936
Services and others
822,116
1,306,699
1,433,968
196,453
Total revenues
13,050,430
10,101,710
16,105,096
2,206,389
Cost of sales
Vehicle sales
(11,732,955
)
(8,039,240
)
(13,200,594
)
(1,808,474
)
Services and others
(508,003
)
(521,022
)
(579,725
)
(79,422
)
Total cost of sales
(12,240,958
)
(8,560,262
)
(13,780,319
)
(1,887,896
)
Gross profit
809,472
1,541,448
2,324,777
318,493
Operating expenses
Research and development expenses
(1,307,745
)
(1,633,071
)
(2,006,463
)
(274,884
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1,936,503
)
(1,633,196
)
(2,275,400
)
(311,729
)
Total operating expenses
(3,244,248
)
(3,266,267
)
(4,281,863
)
(586,613
)
Other income, net
352,391
39,908
196,436
26,912
Fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent
consideration
29,339
(162,185
)
204,637
28,035
Loss from operations
(2,053,046
)
(1,847,096
)
(1,556,013
)
(213,173
)
Interest income
342,780
318,021
301,177
41,261
Interest expense
(73,225
)
(83,461
)
(94,001
)
(12,878
)
Fair value gain on derivative liability
561,415
-
-
-
Investment (loss) gain on long-term investments
(185,318
)
(216,768
)
10,069
1,379
Exchange gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions
46,362
47,565
(104,994
)
(14,384
)
Other non-operating income, net
27,364
6,444
94,093
12,891
Loss before income tax (expenses) benefit and share of results of
equity method investees
(1,333,668
)
(1,775,295
)
(1,349,669
)
(184,904
)
Income tax (expenses) benefit
(21,754
)
(7,025
)
44,092
6,041
Share of results of equity method investees
7,807
(25,400
)
(24,396
)
(3,342
)
Net loss
(1,347,615
)
(1,807,720
)
(1,329,973
)
(182,205
)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.
(1,347,615
)
(1,807,720
)
(1,329,973
)
(182,205
)
XPENG
INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2024
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net loss
(1,347,615
)
(1,807,720
)
(1,329,973
)
(182,205
)
Other comprehensive loss
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax
(222,618
)
(284,343
)
433,820
59,433
Total comprehensive loss
attributable to XPeng Inc.
(1,570,233
)
(2,092,063
)
(896,153
)
(122,772
)
Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
of
XPeng Inc.
(1,570,233
)
(2,092,063
)
(896,153
)
(122,772
)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
computing net loss per ordinary share
Basic and diluted
1,787,655,242
1,893,857,778
1,898,086,802
1,898,086,802
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
shareholders
Basic and diluted
(0.75
)
(0.95
)
(0.70
)
(0.10
)
Weighted average number of
ADS used in computing
net
loss per share
Basic and diluted
893,827,621
946,928,889
949,043,401
949,043,401
Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic and diluted
(1.51
)
(1.91
)
(1.40
)
(0.19
)
XPENG INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2024
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Loss from operations
(2,053,046
)
(1,847,096
)
(1,556,013
)
(213,173
)
Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent
consideration
(29,339
)
162,185
(204,637
)
(28,035
)
Share-based compensation expenses
167,036
113,963
143,675
19,683
Non-GAAP loss from operations
(1,915,349
)
(1,570,948
)
(1,616,975
)
(221,525
)
Net loss
(1,347,615
)
(1,807,720
)
(1,329,973
)
(182,205
)
Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent
consideration
(29,339
)
162,185
(204,637
)
(28,035
)
Fair value gain on derivative liability
(561,415
)
-
-
-
Share-based compensation expenses
167,036
113,963
143,675
19,683
Non-GAAP net loss
(1,771,333
)
(1,531,572
)
(1,390,935
)
(190,557
)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(1,347,615
)
(1,807,720
)
(1,329,973
)
(182,205
)
Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent
consideration
(29,339
)
162,185
(204,637
)
(28,035
)
Fair value gain on derivative liability
(561,415
)
-
-
-
Share-based compensation expenses
167,036
113,963
143,675
19,683
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of
XPeng Inc.
(1,771,333
)
(1,531,572
)
(1,390,935
)
(190,557
)
XPENG
INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2024
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
calculating Non-GAAP net loss per share
Basic and diluted
1,787,655,242
1,893,857,778
1,898,086,802
1,898,086,802
Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share
Basic and diluted
(0.99
)
(0.81
)
(0.73
)
(0.10
)
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating
Non-GAAP net loss per share
Basic and diluted
893,827,621
946,928,889
949,043,401
949,043,401
Non-GAAP net loss per ADS
Basic and diluted
(1.98
)
(1.62
)
(1.47
)
(0.20
)
XPENG
INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
For the Year Ended December 31
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Vehicle sales
28,010,857
35,829,402
4,908,608
Services and others
2,665,210
5,036,907
690,053
Total revenues
30,676,067
40,866,309
5,598,661
Cost of sales
Vehicle sales
(28,457,909
)
(32,866,163
)
(4,502,646
)
Services and others
(1,767,003
)
(2,154,378
)
(295,149
)
Total cost of sales
(30,224,912
)
(35,020,541
)
(4,797,795
)
Gross profit
451,155
5,845,768
800,866
Operating expenses
Research and development expenses
(5,276,574
)
(6,456,734
)
(884,569
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(6,558,942
)
(6,870,644
)
(941,274
)
Total operating expenses
(11,835,516
)
(13,327,378
)
(1,825,843
)
Other income, net
465,588
589,227
80,724
Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration
29,339
234,245
32,091
Loss from operations
(10,889,434
)
(6,658,138
)
(912,162
)
Interest income
1,260,162
1,374,525
188,309
Interest expense
(268,666
)
(343,982
)
(47,125
)
Fair value loss on derivative liability
(410,417
)
-
-
Investment loss on long-term investments
(224,364
)
(261,991
)
(35,893
)
Exchange gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions
97,080
(49,543
)
(6,787
)
Other non-operating income, net
41,934
108,154
14,817
Loss before income tax (expenses) benefit and share of results of
equity method investees
(10,393,705
)
(5,830,975
)
(798,841
)
Income tax (expenses) benefit
(36,810
)
69,780
9,560
Share of results of equity method investees
54,740
(29,069
)
(3,982
)
Net loss
(10,375,775
)
(5,790,264
)
(793,263
)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.
(10,375,775
)
(5,790,264
)
(793,263
)
XPENG
INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
For the Year Ended December 31
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
Net loss
(10,375,775
)
(5,790,264
)
(793,263
)
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax
286,614
262,870
36,013
Total comprehensive loss attributable to XPeng Inc.
(10,089,161
)
(5,527,394
)
(757,250
)
Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of
XPeng Inc.
(10,089,161
)
(5,527,394
)
(757,250
)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
net loss
per ordinary share
Basic and diluted
1,740,921,519
1,891,357,212
1,891,357,212
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic and diluted
(5.96
)
(3.06
)
(0.42
)
Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share
Basic and diluted
870,460,760
945,678,606
945,678,606
Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic and diluted
(11.92
)
(6.12
)
(0.84
)
XPENG
INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
For the Year Ended December 31
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
Loss from operations
(10,889,434
)
(6,658,138
)
(912,162
)
Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration
(29,339
)
(234,245
)
(32,091
)
Share-based compensation expenses
550,535
473,655
64,890
Non-GAAP loss from operations
(10,368,238
)
(6,418,728
)
(879,363
)
Net loss
(10,375,775
)
(5,790,264
)
(793,263
)
Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration
(29,339
)
(234,245
)
(32,091
)
Fair value loss on derivative liability
410,417
-
-
Share-based compensation expenses
550,535
473,655
64,890
Non-GAAP net loss
(9,444,162
)
(5,550,854
)
(760,464
)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(10,375,775
)
(5,790,264
)
(793,263
)
Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration
(29,339
)
(234,245
)
(32,091
)
Fair value loss on derivative liability
410,417
-
-
Share-based compensation expenses
550,535
473,655
64,890
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of
XPeng Inc.
(9,444,162
)
(5,550,854
)
(760,464
)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating
Non-GAAP net loss per share
Basic and diluted
1,740,921,519
1,891,357,212
1,891,357,212
Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share
Basic and diluted
(5.42
)
(2.93
)
(0.40
)
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP
net loss per share
Basic and diluted
870,460,760
945,678,606
945,678,606
Non-GAAP net loss per ADS
Basic and diluted
(10.85
)
(5.87
)
(0.80
)
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
