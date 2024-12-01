XPeng Inc. Reports 54% Year-Over-Year Increase in November Deliveries, Surpassing 30,000 Units

XPeng delivered a record 30,895 Smart EVs in November 2024, marking a 54% increase year-over-year.

XPeng Inc. reported record vehicle deliveries for November 2024, with a total of 30,895 Smart EVs delivered, reflecting a 54% increase year-over-year and a 29% rise from the previous month. The MONA M03 model achieved over 10,000 deliveries for the third month in a row, while the newly launched P7+ surpassed 7,000 deliveries within 23 days. For the first eleven months of 2024, XPeng's total deliveries reached 153,373, marking a 26% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Additionally, the company launched its “door-to-door” ADAS and expanded into the Nepal and UK markets. The XPeng G6 model was recognized as the 2024 Technology Frontrunner of the Year at the Danish Car of the Year awards, further establishing XPeng's presence in international markets.

Record-breaking delivery of 30,895 Smart EVs in November 2024, showing a 54% year-over-year growth and a 29% increase from the previous month.

Delivery of the MONA M03 surpassed 10,000 units for the third consecutive month, indicating strong consumer demand and market acceptance.

Successful launch of the P7+ with over 7,000 units delivered within 23 days, contributing to overall delivery momentum.

Expansion into international markets, officially entering Nepal and the UK, showcasing the company's growth strategy and geographical diversification.

While XPENG reported significant year-over-year delivery growth, the company's reliance on specific models like the MONA M03 and P7+ raises concerns about the sustainability of long-term sales, indicating potential vulnerabilities if consumer interest shifts.

Despite the record delivery numbers, the company admitted to inherent risks and uncertainties affecting future performance, which might deter investor confidence given the fluctuating nature of the EV market.

The press release highlights XPENG's entry into new international markets, but it does not provide detailed information on the challenges or competition in these regions, which could impact market penetration and overall performance.

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced record-breaking vehicle delivery results for November 2024.





XPENG delivered 30,895 Smart EVs in November 2024, representing growth of 54% year-over-year and 29% over the prior month. Deliveries of XPENG MONA M03 exceeded 10,000 units for the third consecutive month since its launch. After 23 days of launch, deliveries of XPENG P7+ exceeded 7,000 units. For the first eleven months of 2024, XPENG delivered 153,373 Smart EVs, a 26% increase from the same period last year.





In November, XNGP‘s monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving reached 85%. On November 15, 2024, the opening day of Guangzhou Auto Show, XPENG successfully completed testing of the industry's first “door-to-door” ADAS based on a unified software suite, delivering a consistent experience across parking, highways, and urban roads.





Also, in November, XPENG officially entered the Nepal and UK markets. Concurrently, XPENG's flagship model, the G6, has risen to prominence as a high-profile vehicle in international markets. At the prestigious 2024 Danish Car of the Year ceremony, the XPENG G6 was awarded the coveted 2024 Technology Frontrunner of the Year title.







