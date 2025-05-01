XPeng Inc. Reports 273% Year-Over-Year Increase in April 2025 Vehicle Deliveries, Achieving 35,045 Units

XPeng delivered 35,045 Smart EVs in April 2025, a 273% increase year-over-year, maintaining over 30,000 monthly deliveries.

XPeng Inc., a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle manufacturer, reported a significant surge in vehicle deliveries for April 2025, with 35,045 units delivered, reflecting a 273% year-over-year increase. This marks the sixth consecutive month that they have surpassed 30,000 monthly deliveries. In total, XPeng delivered 129,053 Smart EVs in the first four months of the year, up 313% compared to the same period in 2024. Notable achievements include exceeding 100,000 cumulative deliveries of the XPENG MONA M03 and reaching a production milestone of 50,000 for the XPENG P7+ in just five months. Additionally, XPeng launched its ADAS Insurance Service, offering enhanced coverage for its vehicles. The company continues to focus on driving technological advancements in the Smart EV sector to enhance mobility experiences for consumers.

Potential Positives

XPeng delivered 35,045 Smart EVs in April 2025, representing a remarkable 273% increase year-over-year.

The company has surpassed 30,000 vehicle deliveries for six consecutive months, indicating strong and consistent demand for its vehicles.

Cumulative deliveries of the XPENG MONA M03 surpassed 100,000 units, showcasing the success of this specific model in the market.

The XPENG P7+ achieved a production milestone of 50,000 vehicles in just five months since its launch, reflecting rapid growth and consumer acceptance of new models.

Potential Negatives

Despite significant increases in vehicle deliveries, the statement does not provide specific information on profitability or revenue growth, raising concerns about the sustainability of the growth in deliveries.

The introduction of the ADAS Insurance Service may indicate that the company is facing increased operational costs or legal liabilities associated with its autonomous features.

The use of forward-looking statements and the accompanying risk factors may suggest uncertainty in the company's future performance and strategic initiatives, which could lead to investor concerns.

FAQ

What were XPENG's vehicle delivery figures in April 2025?

XPENG delivered 35,045 Smart EVs in April 2025, a 273% increase year-over-year.

How many months has XPENG surpassed 30,000 vehicle deliveries?

XPENG has surpassed 30,000 vehicle deliveries for six consecutive months.

What is the cumulative delivery milestone for XPENG MONA M03?

Cumulative deliveries of XPENG MONA M03 have surpassed 100,000 units.

What new service did XPENG launch in April 2025?

XPENG launched its ADAS Insurance Service in China on April 28, 2025.

What is XPENG's mission in the EV market?

XPENG's mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, enhancing the mobility experience of the future.

$XPEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $XPEV stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$XPEV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPEV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XPEV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XPEV forecast page.

$XPEV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPEV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $XPEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ji Shi from CMB International Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 11/20/2024

on 11/20/2024 Tim Hsiao from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 11/06/2024

Delivers 35,045 units in April, up 273% YoY











30,000+ vehicles delivered monthly for six consecutive months









GUANGZHOU, China, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for April 2025.





In April, XPENG delivered 35,045 Smart EVs, marking a 273% increase year-over-year, surpassing 30,000 units for the six consecutive month. Cumulative deliveries of XPENG MONA M03 had surpassed 100,000 units. The XPENG P7+ achieved its 50,000th vehicle production milestone in five months since its launch. For the first four months of 2025, XPENG delivered 129,053 Smart EVs, representing a 313% increase compared to the same period last year.





In addition to robust delivery growth, XNGP achieved a monthly active user penetration rate of 84% in urban driving in April 2025. On April 28, XPENG officially launched its ADAS Insurance Service in China. Priced at RMB 239 per year, this service offers additional coverage when NGP is in operation and is made available to all XPENG models through partnership with leading insurance providers in China.







About XPENG







XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit



https://xpeng.com



Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG’s goals and strategies; XPENG’s expansion plans; XPENG’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPENG’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







Contacts:









For Investor Enquiries:







IR Department





XPeng Inc.





Email:





ir@xiaopeng.com









Jenny Cai





Piacente Financial Communications





Tel: +1 212 481 2050 / +86 10 6508 0677





Email:





xpeng@tpg-ir.com











For Media Enquiries:







PR Department





XPeng Inc.





Email:





pr@xiaopeng.com









Source: XPeng Inc.



