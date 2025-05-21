XPeng Inc. Reports 141.5% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth and Achieves Record Vehicle Deliveries in Q1 2025

XPeng reports Q1 2025 revenues of RMB 15.81 billion, with 94,008 vehicle deliveries, achieving notable year-over-year growth.

XPeng Inc. reported significant growth in its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with total revenues reaching RMB 15.81 billion (approximately USD 2.18 billion), a 141.5% increase year-over-year. This growth was driven by vehicle deliveries, which totaled 94,008, marking a 330.8% rise from the same period in 2024. The company's gross margin improved to 15.6%, up from 12.9% a year prior, and the vehicle margin increased to 10.5%. Despite these gains, XPeng recorded a net loss of RMB 0.66 billion (USD 0.09 billion), although this was a 51.5% reduction compared to the previous year. Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, were RMB 45.28 billion (USD 6.24 billion). For the second quarter, XPeng anticipates vehicle deliveries between 102,000 and 108,000 and total revenues of RMB 17.5 billion to RMB 18.7 billion, reflecting ongoing confidence in its growth strategy and product offerings.

Total vehicle deliveries increased by 330.8% year-over-year, reaching 94,008 in Q1 2025, indicating strong growth and market acceptance of XPENG's products.

Quarterly total revenues rose by 141.5% year-over-year to RMB15.81 billion (US$2.18 billion), showcasing significant sales momentum.

Vehicle margin improved to 10.5%, an increase of 5.0 percentage points year-over-year, reflecting successful cost management and potentially improved pricing strategies.

Net loss decreased to RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion), down 51.5% compared to Q1 2024, indicating progress toward financial stability and reduction in losses.

Despite a significant year-over-year revenue growth of 141.5%, total revenues decreased by 1.8% compared to the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales momentum.

The net loss of RMB0.66 billion remains substantial, highlighting ongoing financial challenges despite improvements from previous periods.

The company's gross margin of 15.6% is still relatively low compared to industry standards, suggesting potential issues with cost control or pricing strategy.

What were XPeng’s total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenues for Q1 2025 were RMB15.81 billion (US$2.18 billion), up 141.5% year-over-year.

How many vehicles did XPeng deliver in Q1 2025?

XPeng delivered 94,008 vehicles in Q1 2025, a 330.8% increase from the same quarter in 2024.

What was the gross margin reported for XPeng in Q1 2025?

The gross margin for Q1 2025 was 15.6%, an increase of 2.7 percentage points from Q1 2024.

What was XPeng's net loss for the first quarter?

XPeng reported a net loss of RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025.

What is the delivery outlook for XPeng in Q2 2025?

XPeng expects deliveries to be between 102,000 and 108,000 vehicles in Q2 2025, showing significant growth.

GUANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (



“XPENG”



or the



“Company,”



NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (



“Smart EV”



) company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.









Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



















2025Q1









2024Q4









2024Q3









2024Q2









2024Q1









2023Q4













































Total deliveries







94,008





91,507





46,533





30,207





21,821





60,158













































Total deliveries of vehicles



were 94,008 for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 330.8% from 21,821 in the corresponding period of 2024.











were 94,008 for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 330.8% from 21,821 in the corresponding period of 2024.





XPENG’s physical sales network



had a total of 690 stores, covering 223 cities as of March 31, 2025.











had a total of 690 stores, covering 223 cities as of March 31, 2025.





XPENG self-operated charging station network



reached 2,115 stations, including 1,089 XPENG S4 and S5 ultra-fast charging stations as of March 31, 2025.











reached 2,115 stations, including 1,089 XPENG S4 and S5 ultra-fast charging stations as of March 31, 2025.





Total revenues



were RMB15.81 billion (US$2.18 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 141.5% from the same period of 2024, and a decrease of 1.8% from the fourth quarter of 2024.











were RMB15.81 billion (US$2.18 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 141.5% from the same period of 2024, and a decrease of 1.8% from the fourth quarter of 2024.





Revenues from vehicle sales



were RMB14.37 billion (US$1.98 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 159.2% from the same period of 2024, and a decrease of 2.1% from the fourth quarter of 2024.











were RMB14.37 billion (US$1.98 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 159.2% from the same period of 2024, and a decrease of 2.1% from the fourth quarter of 2024.





Gross margin



was 15.6% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 12.9% for the same period of 2024 and 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024.











was 15.6% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 12.9% for the same period of 2024 and 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024.





Vehicle margin



, which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 10.5% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 5.5% for the same period of 2024 and 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024.











, which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 10.5% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 5.5% for the same period of 2024 and 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024.





Net loss



was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration,



non-GAAP net loss



was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.











was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.





Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG



was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration,



non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG



was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.











was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.





Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS)



were both RMB0.70 (US$0.10) and



basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share



were both RMB0.35 (US$0.05) for the first quarter of 2025. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.











were both RMB0.70 (US$0.10) and were both RMB0.35 (US$0.05) for the first quarter of 2025. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.





Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS



were both RMB0.45 (US$0.06) and



non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share



were both RMB0.22 (US$0.03) for the first quarter of 2025.











were both RMB0.45 (US$0.06) and were both RMB0.22 (US$0.03) for the first quarter of 2025.





Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits



were RMB45.28 billion (US$6.24 billion) as of March 31, 2025, compared with RMB41.96 billion as of December 31, 2024. Time deposits include restricted short-term deposits, short-term deposits, restricted long-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of long-term deposits.



















Key Financial Results









(in RMB billions, except for percentage)















For the Three Months Ended





















% Change







i



















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2025













2024













2024













YoY





















QoQ







































Vehicle sales





14.37









14.67









5.54









159.2%









-2.1%









Vehicle margin





10.5%









10.0%









5.5%









5.0pts













0.5pts









Total revenues





15.81









16.11









6.55









141.5%









-1.8%









Gross profit





2.46









2.32









0.84









191.5%









5.8%









Gross margin





15.6%









14.4%









12.9%









2.7pts













1.2pts









Net loss





0.66









1.33









1.37









-51.5%









-50.1%









Non-GAAP net loss





0.43









1.39









1.41









-69.8%









-69.4%









Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders





0.66









1.33









1.37









-51.5%









-50.1%









Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders





0.43









1.39









1.41









-69.8%









-69.4%









Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders





0.69









0.90









1.34









-48.6%









-23.0%











____________





i



Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented









Management Commentary









“Despite seasonality for auto sales, our quarterly deliveries hit a new historical high, making us the top-selling automaker among emerging EV companies. Positive market feedback strengthened our confidence in our three-year product cycle. We remain committed to our steadfast long-term growth strategy and continue to launch more blockbuster products,” said Mr. Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. “We are just beginning to unleash our growth potential. I believe our strong product cycle, global expansion and accelerated adoption of physical AI technologies, will fuel strong and sustainable growth for XPENG.”





“We have made significant improvements in cost reduction. Our vehicle gross margin increased for seven consecutive quarters. Our overall gross margin reached 15.6% for the first quarter of 2025,” added Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG. “Our strong free cash flow generation will enable sustainable investments in AI technology and product R&D.”









Recent Developments











Deliveries





in





April





2025









Total deliveries were 35,045 vehicles in April 2025.











Total deliveries were 35,045 vehicles in April 2025.



As of April 30, 2025, year-to-date total deliveries were 129,053 vehicles.

















Launch of 2025 XPENG X9 Flagship







On April 15, 2025, at its Global Brand Night, XPENG officially launched the 2025 XPENG X9, which has Turing AI Smart Driving as standard.









Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025











Total revenues



were RMB15.81 billion (US$2.18 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 141.5% from RMB6.55 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 1.8% from RMB16.11 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.







Revenues from vehicle sales



were RMB14.37 billion (US$1.98 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 159.2% from RMB5.54 billion for the same period of 2024, and a decrease of 2.1% from RMB14.67 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to higher deliveries.







Revenues from services and others



were RMB1.44 billion (US$0.20 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 43.6% from RMB1.00 billion for the same period of 2024 and an increase of 0.5% from RMB1.43 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increased revenues from technical research and development services (“



technical R&D services



”) related to the platform and software strategic technical collaboration, as well as electrical/electronic architecture (“



EEA



”) technical collaboration with the Volkswagen Group, and increased revenue of repair and maintenance services and auto financing services.







Cost of sales



was RMB13.35 billion (US$1.84 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 134.1% from RMB5.70 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 3.1% from RMB13.78 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase were mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above, partially offset by ongoing cost reduction.







Gross margin



was 15.6% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 12.9% for the same period of 2024 and 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024.







Vehicle margin



was 10.5% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 5.5% for the same period of 2024 and 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the ongoing cost reduction and economies of scale driven by the increase in sales volume, partially offset by the inventory provision and losses on purchase commitment related to the upgrade of certain vehicles.







Services and others margin



was 66.4% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 53.9% for the same period of 2024 and 59.6% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher gross margin from the aforementioned revenue from technical R&D services. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily attributable to the higher gross margin from repair and maintenance services.







Research and development expenses



were RMB1.98 billion (US$0.27 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 46.7% from RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 1.3% from RMB2.01 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to higher expenses related to the development of new vehicle models and technologies as the Company expanded its product portfolio to support future growth.







Selling, general and administrative expenses



were RMB1.95 billion (US$0.27 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 40.2% from RMB1.39 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 14.5% from RMB2.28 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher commission to the franchised stores driven by higher sales volume. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to the lower marketing and advertising expenses.







Other income, net



was RMB0.54 billion (US$0.07 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 634.8% from RMB0.07 billion for the same period of 2024 and an increase of 177.0% from RMB0.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily due to the receipt of government subsidies.







Fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration



was loss of RMB0.12 billion (US$0.02 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with gain of RMB0.18 billion for the same period of 2024 and gain of RMB0.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. This non-cash gain (loss) resulted from the fair value change of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of DiDi Global Inc. (“



DiDi



”)’s smart auto business.







Loss from operations



was RMB1.04 billion (US$0.14 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.65 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.56 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.







Non-GAAP loss from operations



, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.80 billion (US$0.11 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.69 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.62 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.







Net loss



was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.







Non-GAAP net loss



, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.







Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG



was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.







Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG



, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.







Basic and diluted net loss per ADS



were both RMB0.70 (US$0.10) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.45 for the first quarter of 2024 and RMB1.40 for the fourth quarter of 2024.







Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS



were both RMB0.45 (US$0.06) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.49 for the first quarter of 2024 and RMB1.47 for the fourth quarter of 2024.









Balance Sheets









As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits of RMB45.28 billion (US$6.24 billion), compared with RMB41.40 billion as of March 31, 2024 and RMB41.96 billion as of December 31, 2024.









Business Outlook









For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects:









Deliveries





of





vehicles



to be between 102,000 and 108,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 237.7% to 257.5%.











to be between 102,000 and 108,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 237.7% to 257.5%.





Total





revenues



to be between RMB17.5 billion and RMB18.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 115.7% to 130.5%.















The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.









Conference Call









The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 21, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 21, 2025).





For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.









Event Title:





XPENG First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call









Pre-registration link:







https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046952-wjyvsh.html























Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at





http://ir.xiaopeng.com





.





A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until May 28, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:









United States:





+1-855-883-1031









International:





+61-7-3107-6325









Hong Kong, China:





800-930-639









Mainland China:





400-120-9216









Replay Access Code:





10046952























About





XPENG







XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit



https://www.xpeng.com/



.







Use





of





Non-GAAP





Financial





Measures







The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic loss per weighted average number of ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic loss per ADS, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.





For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results” set forth in this announcement.







Exchange





Rate





Information







This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG’s goal and strategies; XPENG’s expansion plans; XPENG’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPENG’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For





Investor





Enquiries







IR Department





XPeng Inc.





E-mail:



ir@xiaopeng.com







Jenny Cai





Piacente Financial Communications





Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



xpeng@tpg-ir.com









For Media Enquiries







PR Department





XPeng Inc.





E-mail:



pr@xiaopeng.com







Source: XPeng Inc.



















XPENG





INC.









UNAUDITED





CONDENSED





CONSOLIDATED





BALANCE





SHEETS







(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)









































December 31,





2024







RMB













March





31,









2025











RMB















March





31,









2025











US$











































ASSETS

































Current assets































Cash and cash equivalents





18,586,274











17,758,846













2,447,234











Restricted cash





3,153,390











4,384,322













604,176











Short-term deposits





12,931,757











13,414,023













1,848,502











Restricted short-term deposits





110,699











247,119













34,054











Short-term investments





751,290











1,333,692













183,788











Long-term deposits, current portion





452,326











1,122,725













154,716











Accounts and notes receivable, net





2,449,629











2,169,732













298,997











Installment payment receivables, net, current portion





2,558,756











2,403,322













331,187











Inventory





5,562,922











5,968,952













822,544











Amounts due from related parties





43,714











46,110













6,354











Prepayments and other current assets





3,135,312











3,162,637













435,822









































Total





current





assets







49,736,069











52,011,480













7,167,374









































Non-current assets































Long-term deposits





4,489,036











5,239,108













721,968











Restricted long-term deposits





1,487,688











1,780,099













245,304











Property, plant and equipment, net





11,521,863











11,386,033













1,569,037











Right-of-use assets, net





1,261,663











3,959,117













545,581











Intangible assets, net





4,610,469











4,473,265













616,432











Land use rights, net





2,744,424











3,248,877













447,707











Installment payment receivables, net





4,448,416











4,274,761













589,078











Long-term investments





1,963,194











2,077,850













286,335











Other non-current assets





443,283











438,364













60,408









































Total





non-current





assets







32,970,036











36,877,474













5,081,850









































Total





assets







82,706,105











88,888,954













12,249,224

































XPENG





INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(CONTINUED)







(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)

















































December 31,















March 31,

















March 31,























2024















2025

















2025

























RMB



















RMB





















US$



















































LIABILITIES





































Current liabilities



































Short-term borrowings









4,609,123















3,599,123

















495,972















Accounts and notes payable









23,080,481















26,983,343

















3,718,404















Amounts due to related parties









9,364















6,374

















878















Operating lease liabilities, current portion









324,496















359,639

















49,560















Finance lease liabilities, current portion









41,940















12,323

















1,698















Deferred revenue, current portion









1,275,716















1,172,087

















161,518















Long-term borrowings, current portion









1,858,613















2,531,582

















348,861















Accruals and other liabilities









8,650,636















8,249,108

















1,136,757















Income taxes payable









14,514















13,555

















1,868





























































Total current liabilities











39,864,883















42,927,134

















5,915,516

















































Non-current liabilities



































Long-term borrowings









5,664,518















5,844,002

















805,325















Operating lease liabilities









1,345,852















4,594,734

















633,171















Finance lease liabilities









777,697















759,660

















104,684















Deferred revenue









822,719















876,804

















120,827















Derivative liability









167,940















285,387

















39,327















Deferred tax liabilities









341,932















341,932

















47,119















Other non-current liabilities









2,445,776















2,554,240

















351,984





























































Total non-current liabilities











11,566,434















15,256,759

















2,102,437





























































Total liabilities











51,431,317















58,183,893

















8,017,953

















































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



































Class A Ordinary shares









104















105

















14















Class B Ordinary shares









21















21

















3















Additional paid-in capital









70,671,685















70,791,713

















9,755,359















Statutory and other reserves









95,019















106,220

















14,638















Accumulated deficit









(41,585,549





)











(42,260,796









)













(5,823,693









)











Accumulated other comprehensive income









2,093,508















2,067,798

















284,950





























































Total shareholders' equity











31,274,788















30,705,061

















4,231,271





























































Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity











82,706,105















88,888,954

















12,249,224





































XPENG





INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS







(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)























Three Months Ended















March 31,













December 31,















March 31,

















March 31,



















2024













2024















2025

















2025





















RMB

















RMB



















RMB





















US$























































Revenues







































Vehicle sales





5,544,396













14,671,128















14,369,298

















1,980,142















Services and others





1,003,700













1,433,968















1,441,330

















198,621

















Total revenues







6,548,096













16,105,096















15,810,628

















2,178,763

















Cost of sales







































Vehicle sales





(5,242,040





)









(13,200,594





)











(12,866,303









)













(1,773,024









)











Services and others





(462,303





)









(579,725





)











(484,795









)













(66,807









)













Total cost of sales







(5,704,343





)









(13,780,319





)











(13,351,098









)













(1,839,831









)













Gross profit







843,753













2,324,777















2,459,530

















338,932

















Operating expenses







































Research and development expenses





(1,350,448





)









(2,006,463





)











(1,980,724









)













(272,951









)











Selling, general and administrative expenses





(1,388,447





)









(2,275,400





)











(1,946,064









)













(268,175









)











Other income, net





74,040













196,436















544,040

















74,971















Fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration





175,131













204,637















(118,229









)













(16,292









)













Total





operating expenses, net







(2,489,724





)









(3,880,790





)











(3,500,977









)













(482,447









)













Loss from operations







(1,645,971





)









(1,556,013





)











(1,041,447









)













(143,515









)











Interest income





398,645













301,177















291,227

















40,132















Interest expense





(85,121





)









(94,001





)











(128,935









)













(17,768









)











Investment (loss) gain on long-term investments





(19,456





)









10,069















79,653

















10,976















Exchange (loss) gain from foreign currency transactions





(12,915





)









(104,994





)











130,448

















17,976















Other non-operating income, net





4,092













94,093















20,275

















2,794

















Loss before income tax (expenses) benefit and share of results of equity method investees







(1,360,726





)









(1,349,669





)











(648,779









)













(89,405









)











Income tax (expenses) benefit





(1,060





)









44,092















(7,991









)













(1,101









)











Share of results of equity method investees





(6,104





)









(24,396





)











(7,276









)













(1,003









)













Net loss







(1,367,890





)









(1,329,973





)











(664,046









)













(91,509









)













Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.







(1,367,890





)









(1,329,973





)











(664,046









)













(91,509









)

































XPENG





INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)







(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



























Three Months Ended















March 31,













December 31,















March 31,

















March 31,



















2024













2024















2025

















2025





















RMB

















RMB



















RMB





















US$























































Net loss







(1,367,890





)









(1,329,973





)











(664,046









)













(91,509









)













Other comprehensive loss







































Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax





26,684













433,820















(25,710









)













(3,543









)













Total comprehensive loss





attributable to XPeng Inc.







(1,341,206





)









(896,153





)











(689,756









)













(95,052









)













Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.







(1,341,206





)









(896,153





)











(689,756









)













(95,052









)

















































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per ordinary share







































Basic and diluted





1,885,395,377













1,898,086,802















1,899,365,591

















1,899,365,591

















Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders







































Basic and diluted





(0.73





)









(0.70





)











(0.35









)













(0.05









)

















































Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share







































Basic and diluted





942,697,689













949,043,401















949,682,796

















949,682,796

















Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders







































Basic and diluted





(1.45





)









(1.40





)











(0.70









)













(0.10









)

































XPENG INC.









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS







(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



























Three Months Ended















March 31,













December 31,















March 31,

















March 31,



















2024













2024















2025

















2025





















RMB

















RMB



















RMB





















US$





















































Loss from operations





(1,645,971





)









(1,556,013





)











(1,041,447









)













(143,515









)











Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration





(175,131





)









(204,637





)











118,229

















16,292















Share-based compensation expenses





134,711













143,675















120,028

















16,540

















Non-GAAP loss from operations







(1,686,391





)









(1,616,975





)











(803,190









)













(110,683









)











Net loss





(1,367,890





)









(1,329,973





)











(664,046









)













(91,509









)











Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration





(175,131





)









(204,637





)











118,229

















16,292















Share-based compensation expenses





134,711













143,675















120,028

















16,540

















Non-GAAP net loss







(1,408,310





)









(1,390,935





)











(425,789









)













(58,677









)











Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders





(1,367,890





)









(1,329,973





)











(664,046









)













(91,509









)











Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration





(175,131





)









(204,637





)











118,229

















16,292















Share-based compensation expenses





134,711













143,675















120,028

















16,540

















Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.







(1,408,310





)









(1,390,935





)











(425,789









)













(58,677









)

















































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net loss per share







































Basic and diluted





1,885,395,377













1,898,086,802















1,899,365,591

















1,899,365,591

















Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share







































Basic and diluted





(0.75





)









(0.73





)











(0.22









)













(0.03









)













Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net loss per share







































Basic and diluted





942,697,689













949,043,401















949,682,796

















949,682,796





















































Non-GAAP net loss per ADS







































Basic and diluted





(1.49





)









(1.47





)











(0.45









)













(0.06









)









