XPeng Inc. Reports 141.5% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth and Achieves Record Vehicle Deliveries in Q1 2025

May 21, 2025 — 05:40 am EDT

XPeng reports Q1 2025 revenues of RMB 15.81 billion, with 94,008 vehicle deliveries, achieving notable year-over-year growth.

Quiver AI Summary

XPeng Inc. reported significant growth in its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with total revenues reaching RMB 15.81 billion (approximately USD 2.18 billion), a 141.5% increase year-over-year. This growth was driven by vehicle deliveries, which totaled 94,008, marking a 330.8% rise from the same period in 2024. The company's gross margin improved to 15.6%, up from 12.9% a year prior, and the vehicle margin increased to 10.5%. Despite these gains, XPeng recorded a net loss of RMB 0.66 billion (USD 0.09 billion), although this was a 51.5% reduction compared to the previous year. Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, were RMB 45.28 billion (USD 6.24 billion). For the second quarter, XPeng anticipates vehicle deliveries between 102,000 and 108,000 and total revenues of RMB 17.5 billion to RMB 18.7 billion, reflecting ongoing confidence in its growth strategy and product offerings.

Potential Positives

  • Total vehicle deliveries increased by 330.8% year-over-year, reaching 94,008 in Q1 2025, indicating strong growth and market acceptance of XPENG's products.
  • Quarterly total revenues rose by 141.5% year-over-year to RMB15.81 billion (US$2.18 billion), showcasing significant sales momentum.
  • Vehicle margin improved to 10.5%, an increase of 5.0 percentage points year-over-year, reflecting successful cost management and potentially improved pricing strategies.
  • Net loss decreased to RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion), down 51.5% compared to Q1 2024, indicating progress toward financial stability and reduction in losses.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a significant year-over-year revenue growth of 141.5%, total revenues decreased by 1.8% compared to the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales momentum.
  • The net loss of RMB0.66 billion remains substantial, highlighting ongoing financial challenges despite improvements from previous periods.
  • The company's gross margin of 15.6% is still relatively low compared to industry standards, suggesting potential issues with cost control or pricing strategy.

FAQ

What were XPeng’s total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenues for Q1 2025 were RMB15.81 billion (US$2.18 billion), up 141.5% year-over-year.

How many vehicles did XPeng deliver in Q1 2025?

XPeng delivered 94,008 vehicles in Q1 2025, a 330.8% increase from the same quarter in 2024.

What was the gross margin reported for XPeng in Q1 2025?

The gross margin for Q1 2025 was 15.6%, an increase of 2.7 percentage points from Q1 2024.

What was XPeng's net loss for the first quarter?

XPeng reported a net loss of RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025.

What is the delivery outlook for XPeng in Q2 2025?

XPeng expects deliveries to be between 102,000 and 108,000 vehicles in Q2 2025, showing significant growth.

Full Release





  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB45.28 billion (US$6.24 billion) as of March 31, 2025




  • Quarterly total revenues were RMB15.81 billion, a 141.5% increase year-over-year




  • Quarterly gross margin was 15.6%, an increase of 2.7 percentage points over the same period of 2024




  • Quarterly vehicle margin was 10.5%, an increase of 5.0 percentage points over the same period of 2024




GUANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (

“XPENG”

or the

“Company,”

NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (

“Smart EV”

) company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

2025Q1

2024Q4

2024Q3

2024Q2

2024Q1

2023Q4









Total deliveries
94,008
91,507
46,533
30,207
21,821
60,158











  • Total deliveries of vehicles

    were 94,008 for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 330.8% from 21,821 in the corresponding period of 2024.







  • XPENG’s physical sales network

    had a total of 690 stores, covering 223 cities as of March 31, 2025.







  • XPENG self-operated charging station network

    reached 2,115 stations, including 1,089 XPENG S4 and S5 ultra-fast charging stations as of March 31, 2025.







  • Total revenues

    were RMB15.81 billion (US$2.18 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 141.5% from the same period of 2024, and a decrease of 1.8% from the fourth quarter of 2024.







  • Revenues from vehicle sales

    were RMB14.37 billion (US$1.98 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 159.2% from the same period of 2024, and a decrease of 2.1% from the fourth quarter of 2024.







  • Gross margin

    was 15.6% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 12.9% for the same period of 2024 and 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024.







  • Vehicle margin

    , which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 10.5% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 5.5% for the same period of 2024 and 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024.







  • Net loss

    was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration,

    non-GAAP net loss

    was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.







  • Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG

    was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration,

    non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG

    was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.







  • Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS)

    were both RMB0.70 (US$0.10) and

    basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share

    were both RMB0.35 (US$0.05) for the first quarter of 2025. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.







  • Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS

    were both RMB0.45 (US$0.06) and

    non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share

    were both RMB0.22 (US$0.03) for the first quarter of 2025.







  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits

    were RMB45.28 billion (US$6.24 billion) as of March 31, 2025, compared with RMB41.96 billion as of December 31, 2024. Time deposits include restricted short-term deposits, short-term deposits, restricted long-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of long-term deposits.









Key Financial Results




(in RMB billions, except for percentage)

For the Three Months Ended


% Change



i



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,




2025


2024


2024


YoY


QoQ







Vehicle sales
14.37

14.67

5.54

159.2%

-2.1%

Vehicle margin
10.5%

10.0%

5.5%

5.0pts

0.5pts

Total revenues
15.81

16.11

6.55

141.5%

-1.8%

Gross profit
2.46

2.32

0.84

191.5%

5.8%

Gross margin
15.6%

14.4%

12.9%

2.7pts

1.2pts

Net loss
0.66

1.33

1.37

-51.5%

-50.1%

Non-GAAP net loss
0.43

1.39

1.41

-69.8%

-69.4%

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
0.66

1.33

1.37

-51.5%

-50.1%

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
0.43

1.39

1.41

-69.8%

-69.4%

Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
0.69

0.90

1.34

-48.6%

-23.0%



____________


i

Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented





Management Commentary




“Despite seasonality for auto sales, our quarterly deliveries hit a new historical high, making us the top-selling automaker among emerging EV companies. Positive market feedback strengthened our confidence in our three-year product cycle. We remain committed to our steadfast long-term growth strategy and continue to launch more blockbuster products,” said Mr. Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. “We are just beginning to unleash our growth potential. I believe our strong product cycle, global expansion and accelerated adoption of physical AI technologies, will fuel strong and sustainable growth for XPENG.”



“We have made significant improvements in cost reduction. Our vehicle gross margin increased for seven consecutive quarters. Our overall gross margin reached 15.6% for the first quarter of 2025,” added Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG. “Our strong free cash flow generation will enable sustainable investments in AI technology and product R&D.”





Recent Developments





Deliveries


in


April


2025




  • Total deliveries were 35,045 vehicles in April 2025.






  • As of April 30, 2025, year-to-date total deliveries were 129,053 vehicles.








Launch of 2025 XPENG X9 Flagship



On April 15, 2025, at its Global Brand Night, XPENG officially launched the 2025 XPENG X9, which has Turing AI Smart Driving as standard.





Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025





Total revenues

were RMB15.81 billion (US$2.18 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 141.5% from RMB6.55 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 1.8% from RMB16.11 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.




Revenues from vehicle sales

were RMB14.37 billion (US$1.98 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 159.2% from RMB5.54 billion for the same period of 2024, and a decrease of 2.1% from RMB14.67 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to higher deliveries.




Revenues from services and others

were RMB1.44 billion (US$0.20 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 43.6% from RMB1.00 billion for the same period of 2024 and an increase of 0.5% from RMB1.43 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increased revenues from technical research and development services (“

technical R&D services

”) related to the platform and software strategic technical collaboration, as well as electrical/electronic architecture (“

EEA

”) technical collaboration with the Volkswagen Group, and increased revenue of repair and maintenance services and auto financing services.




Cost of sales

was RMB13.35 billion (US$1.84 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 134.1% from RMB5.70 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 3.1% from RMB13.78 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase were mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above, partially offset by ongoing cost reduction.




Gross margin

was 15.6% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 12.9% for the same period of 2024 and 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024.




Vehicle margin

was 10.5% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 5.5% for the same period of 2024 and 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the ongoing cost reduction and economies of scale driven by the increase in sales volume, partially offset by the inventory provision and losses on purchase commitment related to the upgrade of certain vehicles.




Services and others margin

was 66.4% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 53.9% for the same period of 2024 and 59.6% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher gross margin from the aforementioned revenue from technical R&D services. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily attributable to the higher gross margin from repair and maintenance services.




Research and development expenses

were RMB1.98 billion (US$0.27 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 46.7% from RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 1.3% from RMB2.01 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to higher expenses related to the development of new vehicle models and technologies as the Company expanded its product portfolio to support future growth.




Selling, general and administrative expenses

were RMB1.95 billion (US$0.27 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 40.2% from RMB1.39 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 14.5% from RMB2.28 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher commission to the franchised stores driven by higher sales volume. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to the lower marketing and advertising expenses.




Other income, net

was RMB0.54 billion (US$0.07 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 634.8% from RMB0.07 billion for the same period of 2024 and an increase of 177.0% from RMB0.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily due to the receipt of government subsidies.




Fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration

was loss of RMB0.12 billion (US$0.02 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with gain of RMB0.18 billion for the same period of 2024 and gain of RMB0.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. This non-cash gain (loss) resulted from the fair value change of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of DiDi Global Inc. (“

DiDi

”)’s smart auto business.




Loss from operations

was RMB1.04 billion (US$0.14 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.65 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.56 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.




Non-GAAP loss from operations

, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.80 billion (US$0.11 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.69 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.62 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.




Net loss

was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.




Non-GAAP net loss

, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.




Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG

was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.




Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG

, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.




Basic and diluted net loss per ADS

were both RMB0.70 (US$0.10) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.45 for the first quarter of 2024 and RMB1.40 for the fourth quarter of 2024.




Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS

were both RMB0.45 (US$0.06) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.49 for the first quarter of 2024 and RMB1.47 for the fourth quarter of 2024.





Balance Sheets




As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits of RMB45.28 billion (US$6.24 billion), compared with RMB41.40 billion as of March 31, 2024 and RMB41.96 billion as of December 31, 2024.





Business Outlook




For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects:





  • Deliveries


    of


    vehicles

    to be between 102,000 and 108,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 237.7% to 257.5%.







  • Total


    revenues

    to be between RMB17.5 billion and RMB18.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 115.7% to 130.5%.







The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.





Conference Call




The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 21, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 21, 2025).



For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.
















Event Title:
XPENG First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Pre-registration link:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046952-wjyvsh.html




Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at


http://ir.xiaopeng.com


.



A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until May 28, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:




























United States:
+1-855-883-1031

International:
+61-7-3107-6325

Hong Kong, China:
800-930-639

Mainland China:
400-120-9216

Replay Access Code:
10046952





About


XPENG



XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit

https://www.xpeng.com/

.




Use


of


Non-GAAP


Financial


Measures



The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic loss per weighted average number of ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic loss per ADS, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.



For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results” set forth in this announcement.




Exchange


Rate


Information



This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.




Safe Harbor Statement



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG’s goal and strategies; XPENG’s expansion plans; XPENG’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPENG’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.




For


Investor


Enquiries



IR Department


XPeng Inc.


E-mail:

ir@xiaopeng.com



Jenny Cai


Piacente Financial Communications


Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677


E-mail:

xpeng@tpg-ir.com




For Media Enquiries



PR Department


XPeng Inc.


E-mail:

pr@xiaopeng.com



Source: XPeng Inc.


XPENG


INC.




UNAUDITED


CONDENSED


CONSOLIDATED


BALANCE


SHEETS



(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)








December 31,


2024



RMB


March


31,




2025





RMB


March


31,




2025





US$








ASSETS






Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents
18,586,274


17,758,846


2,447,234

Restricted cash
3,153,390


4,384,322


604,176

Short-term deposits
12,931,757


13,414,023


1,848,502

Restricted short-term deposits
110,699


247,119


34,054

Short-term investments
751,290


1,333,692


183,788

Long-term deposits, current portion
452,326


1,122,725


154,716

Accounts and notes receivable, net
2,449,629


2,169,732


298,997

Installment payment receivables, net, current portion
2,558,756


2,403,322


331,187

Inventory
5,562,922


5,968,952


822,544

Amounts due from related parties
43,714


46,110


6,354

Prepayments and other current assets
3,135,312


3,162,637


435,822








Total


current


assets
49,736,069


52,011,480


7,167,374








Non-current assets





Long-term deposits
4,489,036


5,239,108


721,968

Restricted long-term deposits
1,487,688


1,780,099


245,304

Property, plant and equipment, net
11,521,863


11,386,033


1,569,037

Right-of-use assets, net
1,261,663


3,959,117


545,581

Intangible assets, net
4,610,469


4,473,265


616,432

Land use rights, net
2,744,424


3,248,877


447,707

Installment payment receivables, net
4,448,416


4,274,761


589,078

Long-term investments
1,963,194


2,077,850


286,335

Other non-current assets
443,283


438,364


60,408








Total


non-current


assets
32,970,036


36,877,474


5,081,850








Total


assets
82,706,105


88,888,954


12,249,224



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































XPENG


INC.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(CONTINUED)



(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)










December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



2024



2025



2025




RMB




RMB




US$









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities






Short-term borrowings

4,609,123



3,599,123



495,972

Accounts and notes payable

23,080,481



26,983,343



3,718,404

Amounts due to related parties

9,364



6,374



878

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

324,496



359,639



49,560

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

41,940



12,323



1,698

Deferred revenue, current portion

1,275,716



1,172,087



161,518

Long-term borrowings, current portion

1,858,613



2,531,582



348,861

Accruals and other liabilities

8,650,636



8,249,108



1,136,757

Income taxes payable

14,514



13,555



1,868












Total current liabilities

39,864,883



42,927,134



5,915,516









Non-current liabilities






Long-term borrowings

5,664,518



5,844,002



805,325

Operating lease liabilities

1,345,852



4,594,734



633,171

Finance lease liabilities

777,697



759,660



104,684

Deferred revenue

822,719



876,804



120,827

Derivative liability

167,940



285,387



39,327

Deferred tax liabilities

341,932



341,932



47,119

Other non-current liabilities

2,445,776



2,554,240



351,984












Total non-current liabilities

11,566,434



15,256,759



2,102,437












Total liabilities

51,431,317



58,183,893



8,017,953









SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY






Class A Ordinary shares

104



105



14

Class B Ordinary shares

21



21



3

Additional paid-in capital

70,671,685



70,791,713



9,755,359

Statutory and other reserves

95,019



106,220



14,638

Accumulated deficit

(41,585,549
)


(42,260,796

)


(5,823,693

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,093,508



2,067,798



284,950












Total shareholders' equity

31,274,788



30,705,061



4,231,271












Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

82,706,105



88,888,954



12,249,224










































































































































































































































































































































































































































XPENG


INC.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)




Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,



March 31,



March 31,


2024


2024



2025



2025



RMB



RMB




RMB




US$










Revenues







Vehicle sales
5,544,396


14,671,128



14,369,298



1,980,142

Services and others
1,003,700


1,433,968



1,441,330



198,621


Total revenues
6,548,096


16,105,096



15,810,628



2,178,763


Cost of sales







Vehicle sales
(5,242,040
)

(13,200,594
)


(12,866,303

)


(1,773,024

)

Services and others
(462,303
)

(579,725
)


(484,795

)


(66,807

)


Total cost of sales
(5,704,343
)

(13,780,319
)


(13,351,098

)


(1,839,831

)


Gross profit
843,753


2,324,777



2,459,530



338,932


Operating expenses







Research and development expenses
(1,350,448
)

(2,006,463
)


(1,980,724

)


(272,951

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1,388,447
)

(2,275,400
)


(1,946,064

)


(268,175

)

Other income, net
74,040


196,436



544,040



74,971

Fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration
175,131


204,637



(118,229

)


(16,292

)


Total


operating expenses, net
(2,489,724
)

(3,880,790
)


(3,500,977

)


(482,447

)


Loss from operations
(1,645,971
)

(1,556,013
)


(1,041,447

)


(143,515

)

Interest income
398,645


301,177



291,227



40,132

Interest expense
(85,121
)

(94,001
)


(128,935

)


(17,768

)

Investment (loss) gain on long-term investments
(19,456
)

10,069



79,653



10,976

Exchange (loss) gain from foreign currency transactions
(12,915
)

(104,994
)


130,448



17,976

Other non-operating income, net
4,092


94,093



20,275



2,794


Loss before income tax (expenses) benefit and share of results of equity method investees
(1,360,726
)

(1,349,669
)


(648,779

)


(89,405

)

Income tax (expenses) benefit
(1,060
)

44,092



(7,991

)


(1,101

)

Share of results of equity method investees
(6,104
)

(24,396
)


(7,276

)


(1,003

)


Net loss
(1,367,890
)

(1,329,973
)


(664,046

)


(91,509

)


Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.
(1,367,890
)

(1,329,973
)


(664,046

)


(91,509

)

































































































































































































































































XPENG


INC.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)



(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)





Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,



March 31,



March 31,


2024


2024



2025



2025



RMB



RMB




RMB




US$










Net loss
(1,367,890
)

(1,329,973
)


(664,046

)


(91,509

)


Other comprehensive loss







Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax
26,684


433,820



(25,710

)


(3,543

)


Total comprehensive loss


attributable to XPeng Inc.
(1,341,206
)

(896,153
)


(689,756

)


(95,052

)


Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.
(1,341,206
)

(896,153
)


(689,756

)


(95,052

)










Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per ordinary share







Basic and diluted
1,885,395,377


1,898,086,802



1,899,365,591



1,899,365,591


Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders







Basic and diluted
(0.73
)

(0.70
)


(0.35

)


(0.05

)










Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share







Basic and diluted
942,697,689


949,043,401



949,682,796



949,682,796


Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders







Basic and diluted
(1.45
)

(1.40
)


(0.70

)


(0.10

)







































































































































































































































































































































































XPENG INC.




UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS



(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)





Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,



March 31,



March 31,


2024


2024



2025



2025



RMB



RMB




RMB




US$









Loss from operations
(1,645,971
)

(1,556,013
)


(1,041,447

)


(143,515

)

Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration
(175,131
)

(204,637
)


118,229



16,292

Share-based compensation expenses
134,711


143,675



120,028



16,540


Non-GAAP loss from operations
(1,686,391
)

(1,616,975
)


(803,190

)


(110,683

)

Net loss
(1,367,890
)

(1,329,973
)


(664,046

)


(91,509

)

Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration
(175,131
)

(204,637
)


118,229



16,292

Share-based compensation expenses
134,711


143,675



120,028



16,540


Non-GAAP net loss
(1,408,310
)

(1,390,935
)


(425,789

)


(58,677

)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(1,367,890
)

(1,329,973
)


(664,046

)


(91,509

)

Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration
(175,131
)

(204,637
)


118,229



16,292

Share-based compensation expenses
134,711


143,675



120,028



16,540


Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.
(1,408,310
)

(1,390,935
)


(425,789

)


(58,677

)










Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net loss per share







Basic and diluted
1,885,395,377


1,898,086,802



1,899,365,591



1,899,365,591


Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share







Basic and diluted
(0.75
)

(0.73
)


(0.22

)


(0.03

)


Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net loss per share







Basic and diluted
942,697,689


949,043,401



949,682,796



949,682,796










Non-GAAP net loss per ADS







Basic and diluted
(1.49
)

(1.47
)


(0.45

)


(0.06

)





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

