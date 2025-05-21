XPeng Inc. Reports 141.5% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth and Achieves Record Vehicle Deliveries in Q1 2025

XPeng reports Q1 2025 revenues of RMB 15.81 billion, with 94,008 vehicle deliveries, achieving notable year-over-year growth.
Quiver AI Summary
XPeng Inc. reported significant growth in its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with total revenues reaching RMB 15.81 billion (approximately USD 2.18 billion), a 141.5% increase year-over-year. This growth was driven by vehicle deliveries, which totaled 94,008, marking a 330.8% rise from the same period in 2024. The company's gross margin improved to 15.6%, up from 12.9% a year prior, and the vehicle margin increased to 10.5%. Despite these gains, XPeng recorded a net loss of RMB 0.66 billion (USD 0.09 billion), although this was a 51.5% reduction compared to the previous year. Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, were RMB 45.28 billion (USD 6.24 billion). For the second quarter, XPeng anticipates vehicle deliveries between 102,000 and 108,000 and total revenues of RMB 17.5 billion to RMB 18.7 billion, reflecting ongoing confidence in its growth strategy and product offerings.
Potential Positives
- Total vehicle deliveries increased by 330.8% year-over-year, reaching 94,008 in Q1 2025, indicating strong growth and market acceptance of XPENG's products.
- Quarterly total revenues rose by 141.5% year-over-year to RMB15.81 billion (US$2.18 billion), showcasing significant sales momentum.
- Vehicle margin improved to 10.5%, an increase of 5.0 percentage points year-over-year, reflecting successful cost management and potentially improved pricing strategies.
- Net loss decreased to RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion), down 51.5% compared to Q1 2024, indicating progress toward financial stability and reduction in losses.
Potential Negatives
- Despite a significant year-over-year revenue growth of 141.5%, total revenues decreased by 1.8% compared to the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in maintaining sales momentum.
- The net loss of RMB0.66 billion remains substantial, highlighting ongoing financial challenges despite improvements from previous periods.
- The company's gross margin of 15.6% is still relatively low compared to industry standards, suggesting potential issues with cost control or pricing strategy.
FAQ
What were XPeng’s total revenues for Q1 2025?
Total revenues for Q1 2025 were RMB15.81 billion (US$2.18 billion), up 141.5% year-over-year.
How many vehicles did XPeng deliver in Q1 2025?
XPeng delivered 94,008 vehicles in Q1 2025, a 330.8% increase from the same quarter in 2024.
What was the gross margin reported for XPeng in Q1 2025?
The gross margin for Q1 2025 was 15.6%, an increase of 2.7 percentage points from Q1 2024.
What was XPeng's net loss for the first quarter?
XPeng reported a net loss of RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025.
What is the delivery outlook for XPeng in Q2 2025?
XPeng expects deliveries to be between 102,000 and 108,000 vehicles in Q2 2025, showing significant growth.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$XPEV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $XPEV stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TMT GENERAL PARTNER LTD added 15,340,907 shares (+88.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $317,863,593
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 7,091,272 shares (-67.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,931,155
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 4,511,751 shares (+567.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,483,480
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,305,155 shares (-71.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,482,811
- ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD removed 3,087,020 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,963,054
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 2,505,375 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,911,370
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,461,216 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,091,573
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$XPEV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPEV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $XPEV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $XPEV forecast page.
Full Release
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB45.28 billion (US$6.24 billion) as of March 31, 2025
Quarterly total revenues were RMB15.81 billion, a 141.5% increase year-over-year
Quarterly gross margin was 15.6%, an increase of 2.7 percentage points over the same period of 2024
Quarterly vehicle margin was 10.5%, an increase of 5.0 percentage points over the same period of 2024
GUANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (
“XPENG”
or the
“Company,”
NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (
“Smart EV”
) company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
2025Q1
2024Q4
2024Q3
2024Q2
2024Q1
2023Q4
Total deliveries
94,008
91,507
46,533
30,207
21,821
60,158
Total deliveries of vehicles
were 94,008 for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 330.8% from 21,821 in the corresponding period of 2024.
XPENG’s physical sales network
had a total of 690 stores, covering 223 cities as of March 31, 2025.
XPENG self-operated charging station network
reached 2,115 stations, including 1,089 XPENG S4 and S5 ultra-fast charging stations as of March 31, 2025.
Total revenues
were RMB15.81 billion (US$2.18 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 141.5% from the same period of 2024, and a decrease of 1.8% from the fourth quarter of 2024.
Revenues from vehicle sales
were RMB14.37 billion (US$1.98 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 159.2% from the same period of 2024, and a decrease of 2.1% from the fourth quarter of 2024.
Gross margin
was 15.6% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 12.9% for the same period of 2024 and 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Vehicle margin
, which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 10.5% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 5.5% for the same period of 2024 and 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net loss
was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration,
non-GAAP net loss
was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG
was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration,
non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG
was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS)
were both RMB0.70 (US$0.10) and
basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share
were both RMB0.35 (US$0.05) for the first quarter of 2025. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS
were both RMB0.45 (US$0.06) and
non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share
were both RMB0.22 (US$0.03) for the first quarter of 2025.
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits
were RMB45.28 billion (US$6.24 billion) as of March 31, 2025, compared with RMB41.96 billion as of December 31, 2024. Time deposits include restricted short-term deposits, short-term deposits, restricted long-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of long-term deposits.
Key Financial Results
(in RMB billions, except for percentage)
For the Three Months Ended
% Change
i
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
YoY
QoQ
Vehicle sales
14.37
14.67
5.54
159.2%
-2.1%
Vehicle margin
10.5%
10.0%
5.5%
5.0pts
0.5pts
Total revenues
15.81
16.11
6.55
141.5%
-1.8%
Gross profit
2.46
2.32
0.84
191.5%
5.8%
Gross margin
15.6%
14.4%
12.9%
2.7pts
1.2pts
Net loss
0.66
1.33
1.37
-51.5%
-50.1%
Non-GAAP net loss
0.43
1.39
1.41
-69.8%
-69.4%
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
0.66
1.33
1.37
-51.5%
-50.1%
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
0.43
1.39
1.41
-69.8%
-69.4%
Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
0.69
0.90
1.34
-48.6%
-23.0%
____________
i
Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented
Management Commentary
“Despite seasonality for auto sales, our quarterly deliveries hit a new historical high, making us the top-selling automaker among emerging EV companies. Positive market feedback strengthened our confidence in our three-year product cycle. We remain committed to our steadfast long-term growth strategy and continue to launch more blockbuster products,” said Mr. Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. “We are just beginning to unleash our growth potential. I believe our strong product cycle, global expansion and accelerated adoption of physical AI technologies, will fuel strong and sustainable growth for XPENG.”
“We have made significant improvements in cost reduction. Our vehicle gross margin increased for seven consecutive quarters. Our overall gross margin reached 15.6% for the first quarter of 2025,” added Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG. “Our strong free cash flow generation will enable sustainable investments in AI technology and product R&D.”
Recent Developments
Deliveries
in
April
2025
Total deliveries were 35,045 vehicles in April 2025.
As of April 30, 2025, year-to-date total deliveries were 129,053 vehicles.
Launch of 2025 XPENG X9 Flagship
On April 15, 2025, at its Global Brand Night, XPENG officially launched the 2025 XPENG X9, which has Turing AI Smart Driving as standard.
Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
Total revenues
were RMB15.81 billion (US$2.18 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 141.5% from RMB6.55 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 1.8% from RMB16.11 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Revenues from vehicle sales
were RMB14.37 billion (US$1.98 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 159.2% from RMB5.54 billion for the same period of 2024, and a decrease of 2.1% from RMB14.67 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to higher deliveries.
Revenues from services and others
were RMB1.44 billion (US$0.20 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 43.6% from RMB1.00 billion for the same period of 2024 and an increase of 0.5% from RMB1.43 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increased revenues from technical research and development services (“
technical R&D services
”) related to the platform and software strategic technical collaboration, as well as electrical/electronic architecture (“
EEA
”) technical collaboration with the Volkswagen Group, and increased revenue of repair and maintenance services and auto financing services.
Cost of sales
was RMB13.35 billion (US$1.84 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 134.1% from RMB5.70 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 3.1% from RMB13.78 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase were mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above, partially offset by ongoing cost reduction.
Gross margin
was 15.6% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 12.9% for the same period of 2024 and 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Vehicle margin
was 10.5% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 5.5% for the same period of 2024 and 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the ongoing cost reduction and economies of scale driven by the increase in sales volume, partially offset by the inventory provision and losses on purchase commitment related to the upgrade of certain vehicles.
Services and others margin
was 66.4% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 53.9% for the same period of 2024 and 59.6% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher gross margin from the aforementioned revenue from technical R&D services. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily attributable to the higher gross margin from repair and maintenance services.
Research and development expenses
were RMB1.98 billion (US$0.27 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 46.7% from RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 1.3% from RMB2.01 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to higher expenses related to the development of new vehicle models and technologies as the Company expanded its product portfolio to support future growth.
Selling, general and administrative expenses
were RMB1.95 billion (US$0.27 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 40.2% from RMB1.39 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 14.5% from RMB2.28 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher commission to the franchised stores driven by higher sales volume. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to the lower marketing and advertising expenses.
Other income, net
was RMB0.54 billion (US$0.07 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 634.8% from RMB0.07 billion for the same period of 2024 and an increase of 177.0% from RMB0.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily due to the receipt of government subsidies.
Fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration
was loss of RMB0.12 billion (US$0.02 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with gain of RMB0.18 billion for the same period of 2024 and gain of RMB0.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. This non-cash gain (loss) resulted from the fair value change of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of DiDi Global Inc. (“
DiDi
”)’s smart auto business.
Loss from operations
was RMB1.04 billion (US$0.14 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.65 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.56 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP loss from operations
, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.80 billion (US$0.11 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.69 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.62 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net loss
was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP net loss
, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG
was RMB0.66 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.37 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG
, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.43 billion (US$0.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.41 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Basic and diluted net loss per ADS
were both RMB0.70 (US$0.10) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.45 for the first quarter of 2024 and RMB1.40 for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS
were both RMB0.45 (US$0.06) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.49 for the first quarter of 2024 and RMB1.47 for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits of RMB45.28 billion (US$6.24 billion), compared with RMB41.40 billion as of March 31, 2024 and RMB41.96 billion as of December 31, 2024.
Business Outlook
For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects:
Deliveries
of
vehicles
to be between 102,000 and 108,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 237.7% to 257.5%.
Total
revenues
to be between RMB17.5 billion and RMB18.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 115.7% to 130.5%.
The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.
Conference Call
The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 21, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 21, 2025).
For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.
Event Title:
XPENG First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Pre-registration link:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046952-wjyvsh.html
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at
http://ir.xiaopeng.com
.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until May 28, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
United States:
+1-855-883-1031
International:
+61-7-3107-6325
Hong Kong, China:
800-930-639
Mainland China:
400-120-9216
Replay Access Code:
10046952
About
XPENG
XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit
https://www.xpeng.com/
.
Use
of
Non-GAAP
Financial
Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic loss per weighted average number of ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic loss per ADS, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results” set forth in this announcement.
Exchange
Rate
Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG’s goal and strategies; XPENG’s expansion plans; XPENG’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPENG’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For
Investor
Enquiries
IR Department
XPeng Inc.
E-mail:
ir@xiaopeng.com
Jenny Cai
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail:
xpeng@tpg-ir.com
For Media Enquiries
PR Department
XPeng Inc.
E-mail:
pr@xiaopeng.com
Source: XPeng Inc.
XPENG
INC.
UNAUDITED
CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE
SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
December 31,
2024
RMB
March
31,
2025
RMB
March
31,
2025
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
18,586,274
17,758,846
2,447,234
Restricted cash
3,153,390
4,384,322
604,176
Short-term deposits
12,931,757
13,414,023
1,848,502
Restricted short-term deposits
110,699
247,119
34,054
Short-term investments
751,290
1,333,692
183,788
Long-term deposits, current portion
452,326
1,122,725
154,716
Accounts and notes receivable, net
2,449,629
2,169,732
298,997
Installment payment receivables, net, current portion
2,558,756
2,403,322
331,187
Inventory
5,562,922
5,968,952
822,544
Amounts due from related parties
43,714
46,110
6,354
Prepayments and other current assets
3,135,312
3,162,637
435,822
Total
current
assets
49,736,069
52,011,480
7,167,374
Non-current assets
Long-term deposits
4,489,036
5,239,108
721,968
Restricted long-term deposits
1,487,688
1,780,099
245,304
Property, plant and equipment, net
11,521,863
11,386,033
1,569,037
Right-of-use assets, net
1,261,663
3,959,117
545,581
Intangible assets, net
4,610,469
4,473,265
616,432
Land use rights, net
2,744,424
3,248,877
447,707
Installment payment receivables, net
4,448,416
4,274,761
589,078
Long-term investments
1,963,194
2,077,850
286,335
Other non-current assets
443,283
438,364
60,408
Total
non-current
assets
32,970,036
36,877,474
5,081,850
Total
assets
82,706,105
88,888,954
12,249,224
XPENG
INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
4,609,123
3,599,123
495,972
Accounts and notes payable
23,080,481
26,983,343
3,718,404
Amounts due to related parties
9,364
6,374
878
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
324,496
359,639
49,560
Finance lease liabilities, current portion
41,940
12,323
1,698
Deferred revenue, current portion
1,275,716
1,172,087
161,518
Long-term borrowings, current portion
1,858,613
2,531,582
348,861
Accruals and other liabilities
8,650,636
8,249,108
1,136,757
Income taxes payable
14,514
13,555
1,868
Total current liabilities
39,864,883
42,927,134
5,915,516
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
5,664,518
5,844,002
805,325
Operating lease liabilities
1,345,852
4,594,734
633,171
Finance lease liabilities
777,697
759,660
104,684
Deferred revenue
822,719
876,804
120,827
Derivative liability
167,940
285,387
39,327
Deferred tax liabilities
341,932
341,932
47,119
Other non-current liabilities
2,445,776
2,554,240
351,984
Total non-current liabilities
11,566,434
15,256,759
2,102,437
Total liabilities
51,431,317
58,183,893
8,017,953
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Class A Ordinary shares
104
105
14
Class B Ordinary shares
21
21
3
Additional paid-in capital
70,671,685
70,791,713
9,755,359
Statutory and other reserves
95,019
106,220
14,638
Accumulated deficit
(41,585,549
)
(42,260,796
)
(5,823,693
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,093,508
2,067,798
284,950
Total shareholders' equity
31,274,788
30,705,061
4,231,271
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
82,706,105
88,888,954
12,249,224
XPENG
INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Vehicle sales
5,544,396
14,671,128
14,369,298
1,980,142
Services and others
1,003,700
1,433,968
1,441,330
198,621
Total revenues
6,548,096
16,105,096
15,810,628
2,178,763
Cost of sales
Vehicle sales
(5,242,040
)
(13,200,594
)
(12,866,303
)
(1,773,024
)
Services and others
(462,303
)
(579,725
)
(484,795
)
(66,807
)
Total cost of sales
(5,704,343
)
(13,780,319
)
(13,351,098
)
(1,839,831
)
Gross profit
843,753
2,324,777
2,459,530
338,932
Operating expenses
Research and development expenses
(1,350,448
)
(2,006,463
)
(1,980,724
)
(272,951
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1,388,447
)
(2,275,400
)
(1,946,064
)
(268,175
)
Other income, net
74,040
196,436
544,040
74,971
Fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration
175,131
204,637
(118,229
)
(16,292
)
Total
operating expenses, net
(2,489,724
)
(3,880,790
)
(3,500,977
)
(482,447
)
Loss from operations
(1,645,971
)
(1,556,013
)
(1,041,447
)
(143,515
)
Interest income
398,645
301,177
291,227
40,132
Interest expense
(85,121
)
(94,001
)
(128,935
)
(17,768
)
Investment (loss) gain on long-term investments
(19,456
)
10,069
79,653
10,976
Exchange (loss) gain from foreign currency transactions
(12,915
)
(104,994
)
130,448
17,976
Other non-operating income, net
4,092
94,093
20,275
2,794
Loss before income tax (expenses) benefit and share of results of equity method investees
(1,360,726
)
(1,349,669
)
(648,779
)
(89,405
)
Income tax (expenses) benefit
(1,060
)
44,092
(7,991
)
(1,101
)
Share of results of equity method investees
(6,104
)
(24,396
)
(7,276
)
(1,003
)
Net loss
(1,367,890
)
(1,329,973
)
(664,046
)
(91,509
)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.
(1,367,890
)
(1,329,973
)
(664,046
)
(91,509
)
XPENG
INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net loss
(1,367,890
)
(1,329,973
)
(664,046
)
(91,509
)
Other comprehensive loss
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax
26,684
433,820
(25,710
)
(3,543
)
Total comprehensive loss
attributable to XPeng Inc.
(1,341,206
)
(896,153
)
(689,756
)
(95,052
)
Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.
(1,341,206
)
(896,153
)
(689,756
)
(95,052
)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per ordinary share
Basic and diluted
1,885,395,377
1,898,086,802
1,899,365,591
1,899,365,591
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic and diluted
(0.73
)
(0.70
)
(0.35
)
(0.05
)
Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share
Basic and diluted
942,697,689
949,043,401
949,682,796
949,682,796
Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic and diluted
(1.45
)
(1.40
)
(0.70
)
(0.10
)
XPENG INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Loss from operations
(1,645,971
)
(1,556,013
)
(1,041,447
)
(143,515
)
Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration
(175,131
)
(204,637
)
118,229
16,292
Share-based compensation expenses
134,711
143,675
120,028
16,540
Non-GAAP loss from operations
(1,686,391
)
(1,616,975
)
(803,190
)
(110,683
)
Net loss
(1,367,890
)
(1,329,973
)
(664,046
)
(91,509
)
Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration
(175,131
)
(204,637
)
118,229
16,292
Share-based compensation expenses
134,711
143,675
120,028
16,540
Non-GAAP net loss
(1,408,310
)
(1,390,935
)
(425,789
)
(58,677
)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(1,367,890
)
(1,329,973
)
(664,046
)
(91,509
)
Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration
(175,131
)
(204,637
)
118,229
16,292
Share-based compensation expenses
134,711
143,675
120,028
16,540
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc.
(1,408,310
)
(1,390,935
)
(425,789
)
(58,677
)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net loss per share
Basic and diluted
1,885,395,377
1,898,086,802
1,899,365,591
1,899,365,591
Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share
Basic and diluted
(0.75
)
(0.73
)
(0.22
)
(0.03
)
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net loss per share
Basic and diluted
942,697,689
949,043,401
949,682,796
949,682,796
Non-GAAP net loss per ADS
Basic and diluted
(1.49
)
(1.47
)
(0.45
)
(0.06
)
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.