XPeng Inc - (HKG:9868) Price Target Increased by 54.97% to 62.66

The average one-year price target for XPeng Inc - (HKG:9868) has been revised to 62.66 / share. This is an increase of 54.97% from the prior estimate of 40.43 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.13 to a high of 110.59 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.37% from the latest reported closing price of 85.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPeng Inc -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 14.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9868 is 0.25%, a decrease of 14.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.47% to 73,553K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,541K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,622K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9868 by 6.22% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,871K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,859K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9868 by 9.08% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,794K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,688K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9868 by 10.20% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 3,758K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IDRV - iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF holds 3,536K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,546K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9868 by 3.27% over the last quarter.

