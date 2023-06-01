XPeng Inc - (HKG:9868) Price Target Decreased by 23.47% to 40.43

The average one-year price target for XPeng Inc - (HKG:9868) has been revised to 40.43 / share. This is an decrease of 23.47% from the prior estimate of 52.84 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.48 to a high of 93.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.00% from the latest reported closing price of 30.40 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,622K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing an increase of 97.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9868 by 5,044.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,859K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 97.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9868 by 6,809.28% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,688K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 6,662K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,633K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9868 by 61.98% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 3,758K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

