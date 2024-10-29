News & Insights

XPeng Inc. to Announce Q3 Results in November

XPeng, Inc. Class A (HK:9868) has released an update.

XPeng Inc. is set to hold a board meeting on November 19, 2024, to discuss and approve its third-quarter results. Investors can tune into theearnings conference callscheduled for the same day, offering insights into the company’s performance. The call will be accessible via the company’s investor relations website.

