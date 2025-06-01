XPeng Inc. Achieves 33,525 Smart EV Deliveries in May 2025, Marking 230% Year-over-Year Growth

XPeng delivered 33,525 EVs in May, a 230% increase YoY, maintaining over 30,000 monthly deliveries for seven months.

XPeng Inc. announced its vehicle delivery results for May 2025, delivering 33,525 Smart EVs, a remarkable 230% increase year-over-year, and maintaining monthly deliveries above 30,000 for the seventh straight month. In total, the company has delivered 162,578 vehicles in the first five months of 2025, a 293% increase compared to the same timeframe last year. The launch of the MONA M03 Max on May 28th introduced advanced urban AI smart driving technology at a more accessible price point for younger consumers. Notably, the car features human-machine co-driving capabilities, enhancing collaboration between automated systems and drivers. XPeng continues to develop its in-house technologies to cater to tech-savvy customers while focusing on the future of smart electric mobility.

Potential Positives

XPENG delivered 33,525 vehicles in May 2025, reflecting a significant growth of 230% year-over-year.

For the seventh consecutive month, the company surpassed 30,000 vehicle deliveries, indicating strong demand and operational capacity.

The launch of the MONA M03 Max lowers entry barriers for advanced vehicle technology, appealing to a broader, younger demographic.

The MONA M03 Max features innovative human-machine co-driving technology, enhancing the driving experience by combining manual and smart driving capabilities.

Potential Negatives

Despite impressive delivery numbers, the company may face challenges related to market saturation, as consistent high volume could lead to diminishing returns or difficulty in maintaining growth rates.

The forward-looking statements section highlights inherent risks and uncertainties, suggesting potential volatility in future performance, which may concern investors.

The rapid growth in vehicle delivery could trigger increased scrutiny regarding manufacturing quality and operational capabilities, raising potential concerns about the sustainability of production standards.

FAQ

What were XPeng's vehicle delivery figures for May 2025?

In May 2025, XPeng delivered 33,525 Smart EVs, representing a 230% increase year-over-year.

How many months has XPeng delivered over 30,000 vehicles?

XPeng has delivered over 30,000 vehicles for seven consecutive months.

What is the significance of the MONA M03 Max launch?

The MONA M03 Max makes advanced AI smart driving technology accessible at a price of 150,000 RMB.

What features does the MONA M03 Max offer?

The MONA M03 Max is equipped with AI Tianji XOS 5.7.0 and offers over 300 new features.

What is XPeng's mission in the Smart EV market?

XPeng aims to drive Smart EV transformation with advanced technology and enhance the mobility experience.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

GUANGZHOU, China, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for May 2025.





In May 2025, XPENG delivered 33,525 Smart EVs, representing growth of 230% year-over-year, surpassing 30,000 units for the seventh consecutive month. For the first five months of 2025, XPENG delivered 162,578 Smart EVs, marking a 293% increase compared to the same period last year.





On May 28th, the Company launched the MONA M03 Max. MONA M03 Max lowers the entry barrier for urban AI smart driving to the 150,000 RMB range for the first time, making advanced vehicle technology more accessible to younger users. The MONA M03 Max is also the first XPENG model equipped with the AI Tianji XOS 5.7.0, offering over 300 new features.





XNGP achieved a monthly active user penetration rate of 85% in urban driving in May 2025. Notably, the XPENG MONA M03 Max debuted the application of human-machine co-driving, enabling both ADAS and drivers to share control, providing a seamless collaboration between manual driving and smart driving.







About XPENG







XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG’s goal and strategies; XPENG’s expansion plans; XPENG’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPENG’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







Contacts:









For Investor Enquiries:







IR Department





XPeng Inc.





Email:





ir@xiaopeng.com









Jenny Cai





Piacente Financial Communications





Tel: +1 212 481 2050 / +86 10 6508 0677





Email:





xpeng@tpg-ir.com











For Media Enquiries:







PR Department





XPeng Inc.





Email:





pr@xiaopeng.com









