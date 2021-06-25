Xpeng has second shot at first-mover advantage

Reuters Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese electric-vehicle maker Xpeng is seizing a second chance. The company is preparing https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww1.hkexnews.hk%2Fapp%2Fsehk%2F2021%2F103585%2Fdocuments%2Fsehk21062301434.pdf&data=04%7C01%7Csharon.Lam%40thomsonreuters.com%7C814790f12c0e411dde4d08d93791d016%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637601921729594163%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=snBbGZkzuKWTC0Pj0SQmoP9TNqh2JxXNmvxqHiYD%2FoE%3D&reserved=0 to sell shares in Hong Kong, part of a roughly $2 billion global offering. That puts the marque ahead of Nio and Li Auto, which debuted in New York before $33 billion Xpeng but have yet to rev up plans to launch a second listing in the Chinese city.

Shares in Xpeng and Li Auto have each jumped around 170% since their initial public offerings last year. That suggests investors aren’t differentiating, not helped by both companies reporting revenue around $500 million and some 13,000 car deliveries in the first quarter.

But the automaker run by Xiaopeng He touts only fully electric models, while Li Auto specialises in hybrids. Xpeng can also flaunt its commitment to developing proprietary technology and production facilities, unusual among cash-strapped electric-vehicle startups. Those ambitions are another reason why the money-losing company is hurrying to rustle up fresh funds. (By Katrina Hamlin)

