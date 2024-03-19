News & Insights

XPEV

Xpeng forecast quarterly revenue below estimates as market competition bites

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 19, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by Zaheer Kachwala for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 3, details in paragraph 4

March 19 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng 9868.HK, XPEV.Nforecast first-quarter revenue below market expectations on Tuesday as a sluggish economy and stiff competition weighs on vehicle demand.

The company expects first quarter revenue between 5.8 billion yuan ($805.67 million) and 6.2 billion yuan, compared with estimates of 11.37 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

EV demand in the Xpeng's home market, China - the world's largest auto market - has faltered as intense market competition has driven down car prices and consumers have tightened spending.

The Guangzhou-based company reported fourth-quarter revenue of 13.05 billion yuan, missing estimates of 13.39 billion yuan.

($1 = 7.1990 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Zaheer.Kachwala@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XPEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.