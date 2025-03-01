XPeng February Smart EV Deliveries Surges

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) announced that it delivered 30,453 smart electric vehicles in February 2025, representing a 570% increase year-over-year.

Deliveries of the XPENG MONA M03 surpassed 15,000 units for the third consecutive month, while cumulative deliveries of the XPENG P7+ exceeded 30,000 within the first three months of its launch.

In the first two months of 2025, XPENG delivered 60,803 Smart EVs, reflecting a 375% increase compared to the same period last year.

