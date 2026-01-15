XPeng Expects to Sell 600K Vehicles in 2026, Plans New SUV Launches

XPeng Inc. XPEV, an electric vehicle manufacturer from China, is aiming to sell between 550,000 and 600,000 vehicles this year, per a report by Chinese technology outlet 36Kr. This target implies growth of roughly 28% to 40% compared with last year, when XPeng delivered 429,445 vehicles.



The company plans to introduce four new SUV models in 2026, including the XPeng G01, XPeng G02 and two models from the Mona series, the D02 and D03, per reports. While the report did not provide official confirmations, the model names are believed to be internal project designations.



The G01 is described as a premium six-seat SUV measuring about 5.1 meters in length with a 3-meter wheelbase, while the G02 is positioned as a full-size flagship SUV. Within the Mona lineup, the D02 will be a midsize SUV and the D03 will target the compact SUV segment.



Per CnEVPost, at the start of 2026, XPeng refreshed four existing models, introducing extended-range electric vehicle (“EREV”) variants for two of them and rolling out tiered, paid smart-driving feature upgrades across all four.



The expansion into EREV models is intended not only to support domestic sales but also to strengthen XPeng’s international footprint. The automaker is stepping up its overseas push, with the P7+ sedan and Mona-series SUVs identified as the core export models for the year, per 36Kr.



In 2025, overseas markets accounted for around 10% of XPeng’s total sales volume. The company plans to double its international deliveries in 2026. XPeng sold 45,008 vehicles overseas in 2025, nearly doubling year on year with a 96% increase.

XPEV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are General Motors Company GM, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT and PHINIA Inc. PHIN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has improved a penny and 16 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The consensus estimate for GT’s 2025 EPS has improved 19 cents in the past 90 days, while the same for 2026 has moved down 13 cents.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHIN’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 1.1% and 33.4%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 45 cents and 81 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

