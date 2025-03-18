XPENG Earnings Results: $XPEV Reports Quarterly Earnings

XPENG ($XPEV) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported earnings of -$1.37 per share, beating estimates of -$1.38 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $15,938,961,360, missing estimates of $16,343,928,435 by $-404,967,075.

XPENG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of XPENG stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

XPENG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPEV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

XPENG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPEV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $XPEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ji Shi from CMB International Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 11/20/2024

on 11/20/2024 Tim Hsiao from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Jeff Chung from Citigroup set a target price of $14.6 on 09/30/2024

