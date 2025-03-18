XPENG Earnings Results: $XPEV Reports Quarterly Earnings

XPENG ($XPEV) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported earnings of -$1.37 per share, beating estimates of -$1.38 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $15,938,961,360, missing estimates of $16,343,928,435 by $-404,967,075.
XPENG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of XPENG stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 7,814,961 shares (+498.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,372,839
- ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD added 6,650,000 shares (+21.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,603,000
- MORGAN STANLEY added 5,566,496 shares (+122.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,795,982
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,227,055 shares (+1138.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,963,790
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 4,005,360 shares (-73.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,343,355
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 3,065,751 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,237,176
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,461,216 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,091,573
XPENG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XPEV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
XPENG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XPEV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $XPEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ji Shi from CMB International Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 11/20/2024
- Tim Hsiao from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 11/06/2024
- Jeff Chung from Citigroup set a target price of $14.6 on 09/30/2024
This article is not financial advice. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
