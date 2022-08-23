Markets
XPEV

XPeng Drops 10% As Q2 Loss Widens

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese EV maker XPeng Inc. (XPEV) are falling more than 10% Tuesday morning after reporting wider loss in the second quarter.

Net loss was RMB2,700.9 million or $403.2 million for the second quarter, wider than RMB1,194.6 million for the same period a year ago.

Net loss per ADS was RMB3.16 or $0.47 for the second quarter. Excluding one-time items, loss per ADS was RMB2.88 or $0.43.

Quarterly total revenues were RMB7,436.3 million, a 97.7% increase year-over-year.

XPEV, currently at $18.76, has traded in the range of $18.01-$56.45.

