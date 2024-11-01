News & Insights

XPeng delivers 23,917 Smart EVs in October, up 20%

November 01, 2024 — 05:20 am EDT

XPeng (XPEV) announced its vehicle delivery results for October. XPeng delivered 23,917 Smart EVs in October, setting a new record for its monthly deliveries and representing growth of 20% year-over-year and 12% over the prior month. For the second straight month, deliveries of XPeng MONA M03 exceeded 10,000 units. For the first ten months of 2024, XPeng delivered 122,478 Smart EVs, a 21% increase from the same period last year. In October, XNGP’s monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving reached 86%. At the XPeng Tech Workshop on October 24, the company demoed its AI-powered ADAS technology on XPENG P7+ and unveiled its AI Tianji XOS 5.4.0. The company also announced that the XPeng P7+ will be equipped with end-to-end AI-driven ADAS technology as a standard configuration.

