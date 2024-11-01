XPeng delivers 23,917 Smart EVs in October, up 20%

XPeng (XPEV) announced its vehicle delivery results for October. XPeng delivered 23,917 Smart EVs in October, setting a new record for its monthly deliveries and representing growth of 20% year-over-year and 12% over the prior month. For the second straight month, deliveries of XPeng MONA M03 exceeded 10,000 units. For the first ten months of 2024, XPeng delivered 122,478 Smart EVs, a 21% increase from the same period last year. In October, XNGP’s monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving reached 86%. At the XPeng Tech Workshop on October 24, the company demoed its AI-powered ADAS technology on XPENG P7+ and unveiled its AI Tianji XOS 5.4.0. The company also announced that the XPeng P7+ will be equipped with end-to-end AI-driven ADAS technology as a standard configuration.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on XPEV:
- XPeng to host 2024 XPENG AI Day
- XPeng to launch P7+ AI-defined smart electric fastback sedan
- XPeng call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Decoding the Volatility of Li Auto’s Share Price
- Charged: Analyst forecasts earnings beat for Tesla ahead of results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.