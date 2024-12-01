XPeng delivered 30,895 Smart EVs in November 2024, up 54% year-over-year

XPeng (XPEV) announced record-breaking vehicle delivery results for November 2024. The company delivered 30,895 Smart EVs in November 2024, representing growth of 54% year-over-year and 29% over the prior month. Deliveries of XPeng MONA M03 exceeded 10,000 units for the third consecutive month since its launch. After 23 days of launch, deliveries of XPeng P7+ exceeded 7,000 units. For the first eleven months of 2024, XPeng delivered 153,373 Smart EVs, a 26% increase from the same period last year. In November, XPeng’s monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving reached 85%. On November 15, 2024, the opening day of Guangzhou Auto Show, XPeng successfully completed testing of the industry’s first “door-to-door” ADAS based on a unified software suite, delivering a consistent experience across parking, highways, and urban roads. Also, in November, XPeng officially entered the Nepal and U.K. markets.

