XPeng Climbs On Launch Of New Technology Architecture Platform

April 17, 2023 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares are gaining more than 14 percent on Monday morning trade after the company launched its next-generation end-to-end integrated technology architecture SEPA2.0. The electric vehicle company said SEPA2.0 Smart Electric Platform Architecture will help bring a series of more advanced architectural solutions.

Currently, shares are at $11.38, up 14.67 percent from the previous close of $9.92 on a volume of 6,924,479.

