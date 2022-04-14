Xpeng CEO warns of risks of production suspensions for all China automakers

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Automakers in China may have to suspend production in May if suppliers in Shanghai and surrounding areas are not able to resume work, He Xiaopeng, the chief executive officer of Chinese electric-car maker Xpeng 9868.HK, said on Thursday.

Some Chinese authorities are trying to resolve the situation, said He on his personal Wechat feed which was seen by Reuters, adding he hoped more government departments can provide support.

China's race to stop the spread of COVID-19 is clogging highways and ports, stranding workers and shutting countless factories - disruptions that are rippling through global supply chains for goods ranging from electric vehicles to iPhones.

