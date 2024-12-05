XPeng call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in XPeng (XPEV) with 15,118 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 64.73%. Apr-25 13 calls and Apr-25 20 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.30. Earnings are expected on March 19th.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.