XPeng call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in XPeng (XPEV) with 15,118 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 64.73%. Apr-25 13 calls and Apr-25 20 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.30. Earnings are expected on March 19th.
