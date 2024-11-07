XPeng call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in XPeng (XPEV) with 27,774 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 6 points to 92.15%. Nov-24 13 calls and Jan-25 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.21. Earnings are expected on November 19th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on XPEV:
- Charged: Nuclear stocks slide after expansion of Amazon data center blocked
- XPeng rises 8.2%
- XPeng delivers 23,917 Smart EVs in October, up 20%
- ai-day" target="_blank" style="color:blue" rel="nofollow noopener">XPeng to host 2024 XPENG AI Day
- ai-defined-smart-electric-fastback-sedan" target="_blank" style="color:blue" rel="nofollow noopener">XPeng to launch P7+ AI-defined smart electric fastback sedan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.