XPeng call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in XPeng (XPEV) with 21,431 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 9 points to 91.04%. Jan-25 20 calls and 11/1 weekly 12.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.24. Earnings are expected on November 14th.
