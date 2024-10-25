XPeng call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in XPeng (XPEV) with 13,296 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 5 points to 84.84%. Jan-25 10 calls and 10/25 weekly 11 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.22. Earnings are expected on November 14th.

